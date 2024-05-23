Best Verina build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Verina is a 5-star Spectro unit in Wuthering Waves and one of the best support units for early-game content. She excels in providing consistent healing and damage buffs to the entire team while also dealing some off-field Spectro damage to enemies. Verina can also fit into many teams and requires very little on-field time, making her an optimal support unit and arguably the best choice in the Targeted Convene from a meta-perspective.

This article will guide you on how to build Verina in Wuthering Waves. This includes her best Echo sets, Echo ability, weapons, team comps, and skill priorities.

Best build for Verina in Wuthering Waves

Best Echoes for Verina

1) Rejuvenating Glow

Rejuvenating Glow (Image via Kuro Games)

Rejuvenating Glow is generally the best Echo set for Verina since it provides a 10% Healing bonus as well as a party-wide 15% ATK buff for 30 seconds after casting the Outro Skill.

2) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds is a good alternative for a support Verina build in Wuthering Waves if you have Energy issues. Additionally, the 5-pc set provides a 22% ATK buff to the next Resonator to enter the field.

Prioritize the following main stats on Verina’s Echo set:

COST4: ATK% or Healing

COST3: Energy or ATK%

COST3: Energy or ATK%

COST1: ATK%

COST1: ATK%

For the Echo sub-stats, prioritize the following:

ATK% Energy Crit Rate or Crit DMG Skill DMG or Liberation DMG

Note that the main and sub-stats apply to all the Echo options for Verina in Wuthering Waves.

Since Verina’s healing scales on her ATK, you can go for ATK% main stat but a Healing piece is also fine. Her Energy requirements will depend on her party members and weapons but try to aim for anywhere between 160 to 200%, with 180% being ideal.

Echo ability

Bell-Borne Geochelone

Bell-Borne Geochelone is the best lead Echo for Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Bell-Borne Geochelone is the best Echo ability for Verina since it provides a decent damage boost for the entire team. Furthermore, it is also the only Calamity Class Echo with a healing bonus.

Impermanence Heron

Impermanence Heron (Image via Kuro Games)

Impermanence Heron is a decent alternative for Verina if you do not have the Bell-Borne Geochelone since it helps with Energy requirements. You can also use the Echo ability to deal a decent amount of Havoc DMG to enemies.

Verina skill priority

Prioritize Verina’s skills in the following order:

Resonance Liberation > Forte Circuit > Resonance Skill > Basic ATK > Intro Skill

Best weapons for Verina

1) Stringmaster

Stringmaster is a 5-star limited weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Stringmaster is a 5-star limited Rectifier and one of the best options for Verina in the game. It provides a lot of DMG and ATK% bonuses, which is good for her off-field damage and overall healing.

2) Cosmic Ripples

Cosmic Ripples (Image via Kuro Games)

Cosmic Ripples is an amazing 5-star weapon for Verina. It provides a ton of ATK% and increases Energy regeneration by a decent amount.

3) Variation

Variation (Image via Kuro Games)

Variation is the best 4-star weapon for Verina. It provides a ton of Energy Regen from its second stat and its passive restores Concerto Energy when the Resonance Skill is used.

4) Jinzhou Keeper

Jinzhou Keeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Jinzhou Keeper is a decent 4-star. It provides a lot of ATK from both its second stat and passive skill.

Best teams for Verina

Sanhua, Verina, and Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of the best teams for Verina in Wuthering Waves 1.0:

Rover + Sanhua + Verina

Yinlin + Yangyang + Verina

Jiyan + Mortefi + Verina

Calcharo + Yinlin + Verina

Verina is currently the best support unit in the game and can fit into almost every team composition.

