Wuthering Waves Verina ascension materials

Wuthering Waves has finally been released, and players are excited to summon their favorite 5-star Resonators. Verina is one of the 5-star characters you can obtain from the beginner convene banners or by losing 50-50 pity on limited banners. She is one of the best support units from the game's standard 5-star roster.
Verina is a Spectro Rectifier who can deal tons of off-field damage while acting as one of the best healers in the title. Those who summoned her will want to learn everything about her ascension and skill enhancement materials.
Wuthering Waves Verina ascension and enhancement materials
The table below lists all the Wuthering Waves ascension materials required by Verina at each level:

Here are all the materials you need for Verina's max ascension and skill enhancement:
- Belle Poppy Flower x60
- Elegy Tacet Core x46
- LF Howler Core x29
- MF Howler Core x40
- HF Howler Core x52
- FF Howler Core x61
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Monument Bell x26
- Shell x2,200,000
Where to find Verina's ascension and enhancement materials in Wuthering Waves
Belle Poppy Flower
Belle Poppy Flower is an ascension Resonator material needed by Verina. In version 1.0 update, they grow near Port of Guixu. You can harvest around 29 flowers in a single day and will have to wait for them respawn again.
You can also visit a vendor in Jinzhou City, where you can purchase 15 Belle Poppy Flowers.
Elegy Tacet Core
Elegy Tacet Core is a Resonator breakthrough material used by Verina in the game. You can collect it from Mourning Aix, a formidable Tacet Discord located in the southern parts of Whining Aix's Mire.
Do note that you need need to consume your Waveplates to collect this material after defeating the enemy.
LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core
Howler Cores are materials dropped by Mutant Organisms that can are spawned all around the world. You will need tons of them for Verina's ascension and skill enhancement.
You can obtain higher rarities of Mutant Organisms from monster drops, or you can synthesize them in-game.
Lento/Adagio/Andante/Presto Helixes
Helixes are skill upgrade items needed by Verina. You can obtain them as reward by completing the Forgery challenges.
You can also get some Helixes from the souvenir shop inside the game. Additionally, higher rarities of Helixes can also be acquired through synthesis.
Monument Bell
Verina will need 26 Mountain Bells for her skill enhancements in Wuthering Waves. These are skil upgrade items that can be obtained by completing the Bell-Borne Geochelone challenge. This is a large mutant organism that is located in the depths of Gorges of Spirits.
