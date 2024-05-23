Wuthering Waves Verina ascension materials

Wuthering Waves has finally been released, and players are excited to summon their favorite 5-star Resonators. Verina is one of the 5-star characters you can obtain from the beginner convene banners or by losing 50-50 pity on limited banners. She is one of the best support units from the game's standard 5-star roster.

Verina is a Spectro Rectifier who can deal tons of off-field damage while acting as one of the best healers in the title. Those who summoned her will want to learn everything about her ascension and skill enhancement materials.

Wuthering Waves Verina ascension and enhancement materials

The table below lists all the Wuthering Waves ascension materials required by Verina at each level:

Ascension Level Materials Required Shells Required Level 20 LF Howler Core x4 5000 Level 40 Belle Poppy Flower x4, Elegy Tacet Core x3, MF Howler Core x4 10000 Level 50 Belle Poppy Flower x8, Elegy Tacet Core x6, MF Howler Core x8 15000 Level 60 Belle Poppy Flower x12, Elegy Tacet Core x9, HF Howler Core x4 20000 Level 70 Belle Poppy Flower x16, Elegy Tacet Core x12, HF Howler Core x8 40000 Level 80 Belle Poppy Flower x20, Elegy Tacet Core x16, FF Howler Core x4 80000

Wuthering Waves Verina's Materials

Here are all the materials you need for Verina's max ascension and skill enhancement:

Belle Poppy Flower x60

Elegy Tacet Core x46

LF Howler Core x29

MF Howler Core x40

HF Howler Core x52

FF Howler Core x61

Lento Helix x25

Adagio Helix x28

Andante Helix x55

Presto Helix x67

Monument Bell x26

Shell x2,200,000

Where to find Verina's ascension and enhancement materials in Wuthering Waves

Belle Poppy Flower

Belle Poppy Flower is an ascension Resonator material needed by Verina. In version 1.0 update, they grow near Port of Guixu. You can harvest around 29 flowers in a single day and will have to wait for them respawn again.

You can also visit a vendor in Jinzhou City, where you can purchase 15 Belle Poppy Flowers.

Elegy Tacet Core

Defeat Mourning Aix (Image via Kuro Games)

Elegy Tacet Core is a Resonator breakthrough material used by Verina in the game. You can collect it from Mourning Aix, a formidable Tacet Discord located in the southern parts of Whining Aix's Mire.

Do note that you need need to consume your Waveplates to collect this material after defeating the enemy.

LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core

Howler Cores from Mutant Organisms (Image via Kuro Games)

Howler Cores are materials dropped by Mutant Organisms that can are spawned all around the world. You will need tons of them for Verina's ascension and skill enhancement.

You can obtain higher rarities of Mutant Organisms from monster drops, or you can synthesize them in-game.

Lento/Adagio/Andante/Presto Helixes

Complete Forgery challenges (Image via Kuro Games)

Helixes are skill upgrade items needed by Verina. You can obtain them as reward by completing the Forgery challenges.

You can also get some Helixes from the souvenir shop inside the game. Additionally, higher rarities of Helixes can also be acquired through synthesis.

Monument Bell

Defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone (Image via Kuro Games)

Verina will need 26 Mountain Bells for her skill enhancements in Wuthering Waves. These are skil upgrade items that can be obtained by completing the Bell-Borne Geochelone challenge. This is a large mutant organism that is located in the depths of Gorges of Spirits.

