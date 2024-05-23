Wuthering Waves Sanhua ascension materials

Wuthering Waves has finally released Sanhua and many other Resonators for players to summon. Sanhua is a 4-star Glacio Resonator who wields sword weapons. As one of the free characters that can be obtained from the Gifts Of Thawing Frost login event, you might want to know about her ascension materials to build her quickly.
Sanhua is Glacio main or sub damage dealer with a pretty high skill ceiling. However, once you are familiar with her entire kit, she can deal tons of Glacio damage to clear majoirty of the game's content.
This article lists all of Sanhua's ascension materials in Kuro Games' latest RPG.
Wuthering Waves Sanhua ascension and enhancement materials
Here is a table showing all the Wuthering Waves ascension materials needed for Sanhua at each level:
Wuthering Waves Sanhua's Materials
Lets take a look at all items you will need for Sanhua's max ascension and enhancements:
- Wintry Bell x60
- Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x46
- LF Whisperin Core x29
- MF Whisperin Core x40
- HF Whisperin Core x52
- FF Whisperin Core x61
- Inert Metallic Drip x25
- Reactive Metallic Drip x28
- Polarized Metallic Drip x55
- Heterized Metallic Drip x67
- Unending Destruction x26
- Shell x2,200,000
Where to find Sanhua's ascension and enhancement materials in Wuthering Waves
Wintry Bell
You will find Wintry Bell growing abundantly near the Gorges of Spirits, located northwest of Jinzhou city. Make sure to unlock all resonance beacons and nexus to have an easier time farming them.
Players can harvest 26 flowers in a single day before waiting for them to respawn again. You can also purchase 15 Wintry Bells from a vendor located in Jinzhou City.
Sound-Keeping Tacet Core
Sound-Keeping Tacet Core is a Resonator breakthrough material dropped by Lampylumen Myriad in-game. The boss is one of the powerful Tacet Discords that spawns in the deep shafts of the Tiger's Maw. Do note that you will have consume Waveplates to receive the boss drop rewards.
LF/ MF/ HF/ FF Whisperin Core
Whisperin Cores are required for both Sanhua's ascension and skill enhancement in-game. You can defeat various types of Tacet Discords spawned all across the world to get different rarities of Whisperin Cores as monster drop. Higher rarity of Whisperin Cores can also be synthesized by players.
Inert/ Reactive/ Polarized/ Heterized Metallic Drip
Metallic Drips are required by Sanhua's skill enhancement. You can obtain different rarities of this upgrade item from the Forgery challenges. You can also uses synthesis to obtain higher rarities of Metallic Drips.
Unending Destruction
Unending Destruction is a skill upgrade item that can be obtained from Scar challenge in Wuthering Waves. Do note that you will have to progress in the main story to unlock the Scar challenge where you will need to consume Waveplates to receive them as drop rewards.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves information and updates.
