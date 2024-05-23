Wuthering Waves Sanhua ascension materials

Wuthering Waves has finally released Sanhua and many other Resonators for players to summon. Sanhua is a 4-star Glacio Resonator who wields sword weapons. As one of the free characters that can be obtained from the Gifts Of Thawing Frost login event, you might want to know about her ascension materials to build her quickly.

Sanhua is Glacio main or sub damage dealer with a pretty high skill ceiling. However, once you are familiar with her entire kit, she can deal tons of Glacio damage to clear majoirty of the game's content.

This article lists all of Sanhua's ascension materials in Kuro Games' latest RPG.

Wuthering Waves Sanhua ascension and enhancement materials

Here is a table showing all the Wuthering Waves ascension materials needed for Sanhua at each level:

Ascension Level Materials Required Shells Required Level 20 LF Whisperin Core x4 5000 Level 40 Wintry Bell x4, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x3, MF Whisperin Core x4 10000 Level 50 Wintry Bell x8, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x6, MF Whisperin Core x8 15000 Level 60 Wintry Bell x12, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x9, HF Whisperin Core x4 20000 Level 70 Wintry Bell x16, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x12, HF Whisperin Core x8 40000 Level 80 Wintry Bell x20, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x16, FF Whisperin Core x4 80000

Wuthering Waves Sanhua's Materials

Lets take a look at all items you will need for Sanhua's max ascension and enhancements:

Wintry Bell x60

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x46

LF Whisperin Core x29

MF Whisperin Core x40

HF Whisperin Core x52

FF Whisperin Core x61

Inert Metallic Drip x25

Reactive Metallic Drip x28

Polarized Metallic Drip x55

Heterized Metallic Drip x67

Unending Destruction x26

Shell x2,200,000

Where to find Sanhua's ascension and enhancement materials in Wuthering Waves

Wintry Bell

You will find Wintry Bell growing abundantly near the Gorges of Spirits, located northwest of Jinzhou city. Make sure to unlock all resonance beacons and nexus to have an easier time farming them.

Players can harvest 26 flowers in a single day before waiting for them to respawn again. You can also purchase 15 Wintry Bells from a vendor located in Jinzhou City.

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core

Lampylumen Myriad (Image via Kuro Games)

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core is a Resonator breakthrough material dropped by Lampylumen Myriad in-game. The boss is one of the powerful Tacet Discords that spawns in the deep shafts of the Tiger's Maw. Do note that you will have consume Waveplates to receive the boss drop rewards.

LF/ MF/ HF/ FF Whisperin Core

Whisperin Cores (Image via Kuro Games)

Whisperin Cores are required for both Sanhua's ascension and skill enhancement in-game. You can defeat various types of Tacet Discords spawned all across the world to get different rarities of Whisperin Cores as monster drop. Higher rarity of Whisperin Cores can also be synthesized by players.

Inert/ Reactive/ Polarized/ Heterized Metallic Drip

Complete Forgery Challenges (Image via Kuro Games)

Metallic Drips are required by Sanhua's skill enhancement. You can obtain different rarities of this upgrade item from the Forgery challenges. You can also uses synthesis to obtain higher rarities of Metallic Drips.

Unending Destruction

Unending Destruction is a skill upgrade item that can be obtained from Scar challenge in Wuthering Waves. Do note that you will have to progress in the main story to unlock the Scar challenge where you will need to consume Waveplates to receive them as drop rewards.

