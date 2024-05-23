How to defeat Scar in Wuthering Waves?

You will need to defeat Scar in Wuthering Waves Act 1 Part 3 as part of the main quest. The character seems to be a villain at this point, however, his exact goals are currently unknown. What we do know is that Scar and his organization are trying to win Rover to their cause. Scar can be considered the first actual boss you need to fight in the game, and defeating him is not that difficult.

This article elaborates on the method to defeat Scar in Wuthering Waves, exploring the domain he captures you in and the straightforward challenge you must take before finally being able to confront him.

Guide to defeat Scar in Wuthering Waves

As a fight tailored toward beginners in Wuthering Waves, this isn't a cumbersome or souls-like sequence. When the fight starts, Scar will trap you in a special domain called the Elysium. The entire sequence starts from here.

1) Break out of the Elysium

The Elysium in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

This domain is like a small obstacle course, where you must traverse the broken platforms to reach the end goal. The course is straightforward, and you can grapple through the empty spaces to reach the platforms.

There are two mini-fights here, on two separate platforms. Both fights will be against two Level 18 enemies each. Beating them is fairly easy, keep swapping and utilizing your arsenal of attacks. After you conquer the last platform, a teleport window will take you to the main fighting arena where you must fight and defeat Scar in Wuthering Waves.

Also read: Does Wuthering Waves support 120 FPS?

2) Defeat Scar: Lightbane Reversal in Wuthering Waves

Scar: Lightbane Reversal in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Scar is a melee fighter, so he will want to get up close and personal to deal damage. As a Level 18 boss, Scar isn't particularly difficult to use. The key to winning this fight relies on using your character swaps effectively to get the most out of your intro and outro damages.

Staggering Scar will render him incapacitated (Image via Kuro Games)

After you drain about 1/4th of Scar's health, a stagger bar will appear below his health bar. Once the stagger bar is completely depleted, Scar will kneel to the ground and be incapacitated for a brief moment, which will be depicted by another timer in the same stagger bar.

Keep hitting at him to deplete the health bar and finally defeat Scar in Wuthering Waves. Following the fight, you will wake up to the familiar sight of a worried Yangyang waiting for you.

That's all you need to know to defeat Scar in Wuthering Waves. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda, as we bring more boss fights and other guides from the latest gacha tile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback