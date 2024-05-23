Does Wuthering Waves support 120 FPS?

Many players may be wondering if Wuthering Waves supports 120 FPS gameplay. The short answer is no, the latest gacha title from Kuro Games does not support 120 FPS currently. The game has just been released, but the community is already frustrated with the absence of this feature, with many voicing their dissatisfaction online.

In this article, we will look at the possible reasons behind Wuthering Waves not currently supporting 120 FPS and explore future possibilities for its inclusion.

Note: Some parts of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions.

Wuthering Waves locked at 60 FPS

The game is capped at 60 FPS in the settings (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned earlier, Wuthering Waves does not support 120 FPS right now. Its Frame Rate setting's upper limit is locked at 60 FPS, and you cannot increase it any further. However, it can be lowered to 30 FPS and 45 FPS.

This comes as a real bummer to many players, who were eager to try out the game in higher frame rates.

Why does Wuthering Waves not support 120 FPS? Possible reason

According to a user on Reddit, Kuro Games had already told fans about occasional glitches that were caused on PCs owing to the game's high FPS setting. The developer reportedly said:

"Currently, the game is known to occasionally glitch in 120 fps mode on the PC. While the dev team is solving the problem, this feature will be unavailable during the period. We will inform you when this feature is available in future updates. Thanks for your patience and support."

The 120 FPS setting was available during the Closed Beta Testing (CBT) phase of Wuthering Waves, which had hyped up players. These glitches were possibly encountered during the CBT phase, leading to the developer's decision to remove it upon the game's launch.

Rumors surrounding 120 FPS support in Wuthering Waves

It is possible that Wuthering Waves will have 120 FPS for iOS devices only at a later date. This is not entirely improbable, as we have seen this frame rate setting being exclusive to iOS devices for the popular gacha title, Genshin Impact.

However, this is only speculation, and no confirmed information is available about any such ongoing talks between Apple and Kuro Games.

It is currently unknown whether the developer will bring back the high FPS support for devices in the future. All you can do is keep an eye out for any updates or communication from Kuro Games regarding this setting.

