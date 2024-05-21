Wuthering Waves Pity guide for all banners

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play title developed by Kuro Game Studio, also the creator of the role-playing mobile game Punishing: Gray Raven. Since Wuthering Waves is a gacha game at its core, players will have to roll in various banners to obtain limited-time characters and weapons. Players curious about how the Pity system of this gacha title works are in the right place.

This article takes a deep dive and explains the Pity system of Wuthering Waves.

Complete Pity guide for all banners in Wuthering Waves

Like any other gacha game, in Wuthering Waves players can roll in various banners that the title offers. With the launch, there are five banners that players can use their Astrite to obtain various characters and weapons. The five gacha banners are as follows:

Novice Convene (Beginner/novice Banner)

(Beginner/novice Banner) Character Permanent Convene (Standard Character Banner)

(Standard Character Banner) Weapon Permanent Convene (Standard Weapon Banner)

(Standard Weapon Banner) Character Event Convene (Limited-time Character Banner)

(Limited-time Character Banner) Weapon Event Convene (Limited-time Weapon Banner)

Novice Convene

Novice Convene (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

The Novice Convene is a beginner banner and players can pull in it for a 20% discount. The banner does not have any pity and all players are guaranteed to acquire a 5-star unit after expending 50 pulls. If players obtain a 5-star unit before reaching the 50-pull mark, they aren't guaranteed to get another 5-star after spending 50 rolls.

Character Permanent Convene

For the Character Permanent Convene, everyone is guaranteed to get a 5-star unit in every 80 pulls. If you acquire a 5-star character from the banner, the pity will be reset and the roll count will start again. When you get a 5-star while rolling, you will be bestowed a random unit from the banner's character pool.

Weapon Permanent Convene

Like the Character Permanent Convene, the Weapon Permanent Convene has five weapons in its pool. You are guaranteed to acquire a 5-star in every 80 pulls. After getting a 5-star, the pity of the banner resets. You can also select which weapon you want as the banner allows gamers to choose it.

Character Event Convene

Character Event Convene (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

The Character Event Convene is the limited-time exclusive banner that features the Event character. Same as others, you get a 5-star unit in 80 pulls. After you get the 5-star, you will have a 50% chance to obtain the limited character, and a 50% to get a random standard/permanent unit. The pity count resets after you get a 5-star drop.

Weapon Event Convene

The limited weapon banner, Weapon Event Convene features the signature weapon of the limited character. In every 80 pulls, you are guaranteed to get the featured 5-star weapon. This is quite a nice feature and forgiving compared to other gacha games.

Soft Pity

When discussing the Pity system, you must know about the Soft Pity. Soft Pity increases the chances of getting the 5-star in each pull until you reach 80 pulls.

4-star Pity

You will obtain a 4-star drop from any banner in every 10 rolls.

Afterglow Coral Shop offers Waveabands

While pulling, if you obtain a copy of a character, you will acquire the Afterglow Coral currency. From the Store, you can purchase various in-game items including the Wavebands. You can buy two Wavebands of the limited-time character to save pulls. Additionally, you can acquire up to two Wavebands of a Standard character.

You must spend 360 Afterglow Corals for a limited-time 5-star Waveband, and 270 for a Standard 5-star Waveband. Keep in mind that if you don’t have the character, purchasing the Wavebands will not unlock them.

