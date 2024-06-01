Wuthering Waves: Best Wavebands to get from Item Exchange store

Wuthering Waves features an amazing list of standard covene characters with great design and unique kits. Many players will want to unlock the resonator's sequence node by getting more dupes. While other gacha games encourage you to summon on banners for more dupes, Kuro Games has introduced an Item Exchange store where you can purchase Wavebands.

You will need Afterglow Corals to purchase all the items in the store. Many might be curious about which Wavebands are the best to obtain from the Item Exchange Store in Wuthering Waves. Here is everything you need to know.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Wavebands to get from Wuthering Waves Item Exchange Store

In-game preview of Item Exchange store (Image via Kuro Games)

The Item Exchange store in Wuthering Waves features Radiant/Forging/Lustrous Tides and Wavebands. These Wavebands will unlock sequence nodes for resonators increasing damage or utility. You can purchase them with Afterglow Corals which can be obtained by acquiring 4-star duplicate or resonator dupes from Convenes.

Keep in mind you need to own a resonator to purchase their Wavebands from the Item Exchange store. Below are the best Wavebands you should get from Wuthering Waves.

Verina

Official artwork for Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Verina is currently the best support-type resonator in Wuthering Waves. She already offers teamwide buffs and heals. However, you can purchase her Wavebands from the Item Exchange store with 270/540 Afterglow Corals to unlock her sequence nodes. Her Sequence Nodes provide the following effects:

Sequence Node 1: Outro Skill Blossom grants the next character a continuous Healing effect, recovering HP equal to 20% of Verina's ATK every 5 seconds for 30s.

Outro Skill Blossom grants the next character a continuous Healing effect, recovering HP equal to 20% of Verina's ATK every 5 seconds for 30s. Sequence Node 2: Resonance Skill Botany Experiment additionally grants 1 (Photosynthetic Energy) and 10 Concerto Energy.

Unlocking the first node adds healing effects to her Outro Skill and the second node allows her to quickly prepare her Outro Skill.

Calcharo

Official artwork for Calcharo (Image via Kuro Games)

Calcharo is a 5-star Electro Broadblade character and one of the best DPS units in Wuthering Waves. He has some of the longest combo patterns and a high skill ceiling which is directly proportional to the amount of damage he can dish out. Players who want to make their Calcharo stronger can get their Wavebands from the Item Exchange store and unlock the following effects:

Sequence Node 1: When Resonance Skill Extermination Order hits a target, it additionally recovers 10 Resonance Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 20 seconds.

When Resonance Skill Extermination Order hits a target, it additionally recovers 10 Resonance Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 20 seconds. Sequence Node 2: After Calcharo casts Intro Skill Wanted Criminal or Intro Skill "Necessary Means," his Resonance Skill DMG Bonus is increased by 30% for 15s.

As shown above, the first node provides additional energy to cast liberation more consistently, meanwhile, the second node increases Resonance Skill DMG when you cast Calcharo's "Wanted Criminal" Intro Skill.

Encore

Official artwork for Encore (Image via Kuro Games)

Lastly, players can also consider getting Encore's Wavebands from the Item Exchange store in Wuthering Waves. This 5-star is a ranged DPS unit that turns into a melee powerhouse when her Resonance Liberation is active. As a 5-star from the standard banners you will need 270/540 Afterglow Corals to obtain one or both sequence nodes to unlock the following effects:

Sequence Node 1: When Basic Attack hits a target, Encore's Fusion DMG Bonus is increased by 3%, stacking up to 4 times for 6s.

When Basic Attack hits a target, Encore's Fusion DMG Bonus is increased by 3%, stacking up to 4 times for 6s. Sequence Node 2: Encore additionally restores 10 Resonance Energy when casting Basic Attack Woolies Attack or Resonance Skill Energetic Welcome. This effect can be triggered once every 10s.

The first node provides her additional Fusion DMG% which has 100% uptime. Meanwhile, the second node will provide Encore with more energy when casting Basick Attack or Resonance Skill.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves news and updates.

