Wuthering Waves 5-star selector guide

The Wuthering Waves 5-star selector can be unlocked once you gain access to the game’s gacha system. The gacha is unlocked around 40-50 minutes into the main campaign and includes a multitude of banners. Of these, the 5-star “Standard Banner” is the banner of focus in this article, and it offers players a total of five characters to choose from.

A breakdown of the Wuthering Waves 5-star selector can be found below.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Wuthering Waves 5-star selector banner, explained

The Wuthering Waves 5-star selector banner (Image via Kuro Game)

The 5-star selector is one of the several banners available to players starting Wuthering Waves. Not to be confused with the Novice Convene: Utterance of Marvels, this particular in-game banner is unlocked only after you complete the aforementioned Novice Convene, which will set you back by around 50 pulls (or five 10-pulls),

After the “Character Permanent Banner: Tidal Chorus” is unlocked, you can spend up to 80 pulls to guarantee a 5-star character of your choice. The characters offered in question include the following:

Jianxin

Calcharo

Verina

Lingyang

Encore

It is also recommended to keep the following pointers in mind while summoning on this particular banner:

The banner includes both 4-star and 5-star characters/items.

Every 10 pulls guarantees a 4-star, but it is very possible to receive one early (or even multiple copies of the same).

Make sure to select the 5-star character of your choice before summoning on the banner.

The Wuthering Waves 5-star selector will normally consume Astrite for summons. Make sure to have an adequate amount of the same stocked up before summoning.

Alternatively, you can also use Lustering Tides to summon for these units instead.

It is also possible to get a 5-star unit early, without triggering the 80-pull pity.

It is highly recommended to save your Astrites for event banners instead - given the rare nature of this particular resource. Furthermore, these beginner characters will likely fall victims to powercreep a few months into the game’s release, so they are not worth investing your hard-earned Astrite into.

What character should you prioritize from the Wuthering Waves 5-star selector?

Verina remains the best pick from the banner (Image via Kuro Game)

From the available pool of 5-star Wuthering Waves characters, players should ideally prioritize Verina during the 5-star selector summon. Verina is a great support unit and will likely stay relevant for a long time.

If you have already summoned Verina from the Novice Convene, Calcharo remains the second-best option. Calcharo is a great DPS and can obliterate foes with relative ease.

