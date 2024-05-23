Wuthering Waves 5-star selector guide

The Wuthering Waves 5-star selector can be unlocked once you gain access to the game’s gacha system. The gacha is unlocked around 40-50 minutes into the main campaign and includes a multitude of banners. Of these, the 5-star “Standard Banner” is the banner of focus in this article, and it offers players a total of five characters to choose from.
A breakdown of the Wuthering Waves 5-star selector can be found below.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.
Wuthering Waves 5-star selector banner, explained
The 5-star selector is one of the several banners available to players starting Wuthering Waves. Not to be confused with the Novice Convene: Utterance of Marvels, this particular in-game banner is unlocked only after you complete the aforementioned Novice Convene, which will set you back by around 50 pulls (or five 10-pulls),
After the “Character Permanent Banner: Tidal Chorus” is unlocked, you can spend up to 80 pulls to guarantee a 5-star character of your choice. The characters offered in question include the following:
- Jianxin
- Calcharo
- Verina
- Lingyang
- Encore
It is also recommended to keep the following pointers in mind while summoning on this particular banner:
- The banner includes both 4-star and 5-star characters/items.
- Every 10 pulls guarantees a 4-star, but it is very possible to receive one early (or even multiple copies of the same).
- Make sure to select the 5-star character of your choice before summoning on the banner.
- The Wuthering Waves 5-star selector will normally consume Astrite for summons. Make sure to have an adequate amount of the same stocked up before summoning.
- Alternatively, you can also use Lustering Tides to summon for these units instead.
- It is also possible to get a 5-star unit early, without triggering the 80-pull pity.
It is highly recommended to save your Astrites for event banners instead - given the rare nature of this particular resource. Furthermore, these beginner characters will likely fall victims to powercreep a few months into the game’s release, so they are not worth investing your hard-earned Astrite into.
What character should you prioritize from the Wuthering Waves 5-star selector?
From the available pool of 5-star Wuthering Waves characters, players should ideally prioritize Verina during the 5-star selector summon. Verina is a great support unit and will likely stay relevant for a long time.
If you have already summoned Verina from the Novice Convene, Calcharo remains the second-best option. Calcharo is a great DPS and can obliterate foes with relative ease.
