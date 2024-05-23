Best character to get from Beginner's Choice Convene in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is finally out and the community is excited to try out the new characters. The global launch has introduced three different banners for players to summon. This article will primarily focus on Beginner's Choice Convene and the 5-star resonators you can summon from it. Beginner's Choice Convene is the permanent banner, and you are guaranteed a 5-star summon at 80 pulls.

Kuro Games will allow players to choose the first standard resonator they want with the help of the 5-star selector. This would be a one-time thing, but it is a great opportunity for players to pick the best units in Wuthering Waves' standard roster.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion

Best Beginner's Choice Convene characters to get in Wuthering Waves

Preview of 5-star resonator selector (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned earlier, the beginner's choice convene in Wuthering Waves will allow players to choose their first 5-star resonator from the selector. The selector will appear only after completing the novice convene and can be used only once before it vanishes. Thus, you need to pick the best beginner characters while you still have the chance.

Given below are three characters from beginner's choice convene that provide the maximum value in Wuthering Waves.

1) Calcharo

Official artwork for Calcharo (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Electro

Electro Weapon: Broadblade

Broadblade Affiliation: Ghost Hounds

Calcharo is the one of best resonators you can pick using the beginner's choice convene selector. He is a single-target DPS and the best Electro DPS currently in Wuthering Waves. His ability to deal damage is directly proportional to the player's skill ceiling. Thus, the more you understand his kit and the core mechanics, the better Calcharo will perform.

Despite his high-skill ceiling kit, he is pretty easy to use, and even casual players will get some value out of him.

2) Verina

Official artwork for Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Spectro

Spectro Weapon: Rectifier

Rectifier Affiliation: Jinzhou

Verina is the best support resonator you can obtain with the help of a beginner's choice convene in Wuthering Waves. She is the best universal buffer and healer in the entire game. Her kit can provide tons of heals and team-wide buffs both on and off the field.

Keep in mind that Verina is a pure support unit, so many players might find this resonator quite lackluster in the early phases of the game. However, her true potential as support will emerge when you start clearing end-game content. Hence, choosing Verina will be fruitful in the long run.

3) Jianxin

Official artwork for Jianxin (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Aero

Aero Weapon: Gauntlet

Gauntlet Affliation: Fengyiquan (Jinzhou)

Jianxin is one the fan-favorite resonators in Wuthering Waves due to her character design and animations.

As a chi master, she can accumulate chi from her attacks which can be converted into either heals or shields for the entire party. This makes her a decent DPS unit that will come in handy in the early phases when you are still learning the core mechanics of the game. Her ultimate is large CC ability, making her the best crowd control in Wuthering Waves.

For endgame content, you can use her more as a defensive unit for survivability as her damage is not on par with other DPS units.

Stay tuned with Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Wave information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback