Sonance Casket is a collectible item in Wuthering Waves. As of version 1.0, you can find up to 126 Sonance Caskets all over the Huanglong map. Once you've gathered them, you can deliver them to Chenpi, the Relic Merchant in Jinzhou, and obtain several in-game rewards, such as Rover's Wavebands, Astrites, Lustrous Tides, Shell Credits, and more.

This article will showcase the locations of all 126 Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Sonance Casket locations guide

Norfall Barrens Sonance Casket locations

All Sonance Caskets in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

There are 12 Sonance Caskets in Norfall Barrens. Note that this area is unlocked only by doing Act VI of the main storyline in Huanglong.

Desorock Highland Sonance Casket locations

Sonance Caskets in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find up to 11 Sonance Caskets in the Desorock Highland sub-area in Wuthering Waves.

Jinzhou Sonance Casket locations

All Sonance Caskets in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find up to nine Sonance Caskets in Jinzhou.

Gorges of Spirits Sonance Casket locations

Gorges of Spirits Sonance Casket locations (Image via Kuro Games)

There are only two Sonance Caskets in Gorges of Spirits. You can find both near Jue's statue in Memento Square.

Central Plains Sonance Casket locations

All Sonance Casket in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

Central Plains has the second highest density of Sonance Caskets (23) in the entire Huanglong map in version 1.0.

Tiger's Maw Mine Sonance Casket location

Sonance Casket in Tiger's Maw Mine (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find only one Sonance Casket in Tiger's Maw Mine sub-area but that too is located more closely to the Settle Range.

Wuming Bay Sonance Casket locations

Sonance Caskets in Wuming Bay (Image via Kuro Games)

There are 11 Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves's Wuming Bay region.

Port City of Guixu

Sonance Casket in Port City of Guixu (Image via Kuro Games)

The Port City of Guixu is another region with high Sonance Casket density. You can find up to 20 of them. Also, it is recommended to farm them after completing the We Promise, We Deliver Exploration Quest.

Dim Forest Sonance Casket location

All Sonance Casket locations in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

You can collect up to 13 Sonance Caskets in the Dim Forest.

Whining Aix's Mire Sonance Casket locations

All Sonance Casket locations in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

Whining Aix's Mire has the highest number of Sonance Caskets (24) and it is also the last region in Huanglong where you can find this item.

