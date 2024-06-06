Tiger's Maw Mine hidden Resonance Beacon location in Wuthering Waves

Tiger's Maw Mine is a sub-area in Wuthering Waves's Huanglong region. Rovers can find several hidden caves and tunnels in this area while exploring. In addition, there are a few Resonance Beacons located in this part of the map to make exploration and traveling easier. However, two of them are located deep inside the cave near the Lampylumen boss and Tacet Field. Since they are located underground, they can be a bit tricky to find.

This article will guide you to the locations of the Resonance Beacons near the Lampylumen Myriad boss and Tacet Field in Wuthering Waves's Tiger's Maw Mine.

How to unlock Tiger's Maw Mine Resonance Beacons in Wuthering Waves

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon near the Lampylumen Myriad boss (Image via Kuro Games)

The first underground Resonance Beacon in Tiger's Maw Mine can be found near the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves.

Jump into the hole to find a cave entrance (Image via Kuro Games)

To unlock the Resonance Beacon, start by teleporting to the western Beacon in Tiger's Maw Mine, and walk south to find an entrance on your left leading to a giant hole underground. Jump in to find a small cave entrance behind you. Head inside and keep moving ahead until you find the Resonance Beacon.

Activating the Resonance Beacon will give you five Astrites.

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon near the Tacet Field (Image via Kuro Games)

The second hidden Resonance Beacon is also underground and can be found near the Tacet Field. There are two ways to get here.

Route #1

There is a cave north of Corroded Ruins (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport the Resonance Beacon north of Corroded Ruins and head west to find a cave entrance. Enter and keep moving ahead until you find the hidden Resonance Beacon.

Do note that this route has a lot of enemies so bring a strong party or you can ignore them and keep moving.

Route #2

This is another route (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon north of Hermit Settlement and head northwest to find another cave entrance guarded by a few Exile enemies. You can defeat them and collect the chest before entering the cave.

Once you're in, you will find a fragile rock with strange runes. Break it to clear the path and keep moving until you reach the hidden Resonance Beacon in Wuthering Waves. Activate it to get five Astrite rewards.

