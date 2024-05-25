All Wuthering Waves resonance beacons locations

Resonance beacons in Wuthering Waves are the primary system through which Rovers can easily traverse the world of Solaris-3. Resonance beacons are usually located in spots that allow you to reach important areas. They are not evenly spread out, so some areas have more beacons. A total of 63 resonance beacons can be found in the game right now.

This article will list every single resonance beacon in Wuthering Waves region-wise along with a short description and images to guide you to the beacons.

Note: The resonance beacons in Norfall Barrens will be updated soon.

List of Wuthering Waves resonance beacons locations

Jinzhou

Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves has sven resonance beacons. Most of them are fairly easy to find as it is within the city. A few of them are on the outskirts and will need some traversal to unlock.

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon #1 in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

This resonance beacon can be found near the Pioneer Association. Go left from the resonance nexus to find it.

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon #2 in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

This resonance beacon is very easy to find. Go up from the resonance nexus and take a right to unlock it.

Resonance Beacon #3

Resonance Beacon #3 in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

Go left from the resonance nexus and make your way to the Synthesizer. The resonance beacon will be beside it.

Resonance Beacon #4

Resonance Beacon #4 in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

The resonance beacon in Lake Heights is found just after the southern exit of Jinzhou. Take a left before the exit to find it.

Resonance Beacon #5

Resonance Beacon #5 in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

Go left from the Lake Heights resonance beacon and climb the wooden bridges on the pathway to the mountain to find this beacon.

Resonance Beacon #6

Resonance Beacon #6 in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

Continue climbing up from the previous resonance beacon and you will stumble upon this one at the top of the mountain.

Resonance Beacon #7

Resonance Beacon #7 in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

Glide to the mountain on the right side from the previous beacon and drop down slowly. You will spot this beacon on a road.

Wuming Bay

Wuming Bay in Wuthering Waves has six resonance beacon locations and it houses the most tricky beacon to find in the game.

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon #1 in Wuming Bay (Image via Kuro Games)

The first resonance beacon can be found by teleporting to the Whining Aix's Mire resonance nexus and walking down from it

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon #2 in Wuming Bay (Image via Kuro Games)

This beacon is easy to unlock. Just go south from the first resonance beacon and drop down the cliff to find it in the Hermit Settlement.

Resonance Beacon #3

Resonance Beacon #3 in Wuming Bay (Image via Kuro Games)

Go left from the first resonance beacon and you can spot this beacon easily. Alternatively, you can go down from the fourth resonance beacon in the Dim Forest as well which will be mentioned later in the guide.

Resonance Beacon #4

Resonance Beacon #4 in Wuming Bay(Image via Kuro Games)

Go north from the Wuming Bay resonance nexus to find the first beacon in the Corroded Ruins.

Resonance Beacon #5

Resonance Beacon #5 in Wuming Bay(Image via Kuro Games)

Go south from the Wuming Bay resonance to find the second beacon in the Corroded Ruins

Huanglong-Wuming Bay-Corroded Ruins resonance beacon

Huanglong-Wuming Bay-Corroded Ruins resonance beacon in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

This is the most confusing and tricky beacon to find in Wuthering Waves at first glance. However, there is a very simple solution. Go left from the Corroded Ruins resonance beacon and find the small water stream. Go inside the cave and continue forward to find this underground beacon.

Dim Forest

Dim Forest in Wuthering Waves has eight resonance beacons. Some of them are in areas filled with poison while the rest are fairly easy to unlock.

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon #1 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

This beacon can be found after going north from the Distribution Center. It is on top of a cliff that overlooks the Violet Banyan.

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon #2 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

Go down from the first resonance beacon through the Thorny Passage to find the southern beacon in Giant Banyan.

Resonance Beacon #3

Resonance Beacon #3 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

Go deeper into the Giant Banyan from the southern resonance beacon and you will find another one near the roots of the Giant Banyan. Don't linger around too much as you will accumulate poison in this area.

Resonance Beacon #4

Resonance Beacon #4 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

Go down from the first resonance beacon in Wuming Bay. Climb the rocks to reach this beacon and unlock it.

Resonance Beacon #5

Resonance Beacon #5 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

Drop down from the cliff and continue downwards to reach the first resonance beacon in Wenye Beach.

Resonance Beacon #6

Resonance Beacon #6 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

Continue downwards from the first resonance beacon in Wenye Beach to reach the second one.

Resonance Beacon #7

Resonance Beacon #7 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

Go left from the second Wenye Beach resonance beacon. Cross the lake and climb up to unlock the third Giant Banyan beacon.

Resonance Beacon #8

Resonance Beacon #8 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

Go left from the first resonance beacon in Dim Forest to reach this beacon and unlock all beacons in the Dim Forest region of Wuthering Waves.

Port City of Guixu

Port City of Guixu in Wuthering Waves has six resonance beacons that can be found. Most of these beacons can be unlocked while doing the Eternal Concert side quest or We Promise, We Deliver exploration quest in Wuthering Waves.

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon #1 in Port City of Guixu (Image via Kuro Games)

The first resonance beacon can be found at the entrance to the Sea of Flames. Go forward from the resonance nexus to find it.

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon #2 in Port City of Guixu (Image via Kuro Games)

This beacon can be found by going through the Donglu Research Station. It will be at the edge of the Research Station in front of a broken bridge.

Resonance Beacon #3

Resonance Beacon #3 in Port City of Guixu (Image via Kuro Games)

Cross the broken bridge from the Donglu Research Station resonance beacon and continue forward to find the Nostalgia Isle beacon.

Resonance Beacon #4

Resonance Beacon #4 in Port City of Guixu (Image via Kuro Games)

Go left from the Distribution Center resonance beacon. You can find this beacon in the Settle Range near a Tacet Field.

Resonance Beacon #5

Resonance Beacon #5 in Port City of Guixu (Image via Kuro Games)

Go left from the first resonance beacon. Climb above the small waterfall created by a pipe to find this beacon.

Resonance Beacon #6

Resonance Beacon #6 in Port City of Guixu (Image via Kuro Games)

The final resonance beacon is in the depths of the Sea of Flames just before the Inferno Rider boss. Go up the bridge to find it.

Whining Aix's Mire

Whining Aix's Mire in Wuthering Waves has 10 resonance beacons. Some of them are at a high altitude while others can be found next to warehouses and stations.

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon #1 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

The first resonance beacon can be found by going down from the resonance nexus. It is located beside the Lollo Warehouse.

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon #2 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

Go down from the previous resonance beacon to unlock the first beacon in the Fallen Grave sub-area

Resonance Beacon #3

Resonance Beacon #3 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

Continue forward from the previous resonance beacon to find this one. It will be located near some ruins and is towards the south side of the tornado.

Resonance Beacon #4

Resonance Beacon #4 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

Continue forward and climb up few rock formations to find this resonance beacon. You can also farm a lot of Iris in Wuthering Waves while reaching this beacon.

Resonance Beacon #5

Resonance Beacon #5 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

This beacon can be found at the entrance of the Court of Savantae Ruins. To reach it, continue upwards from the previous beacon

Resonance Beacon #6

Resonance Beacon #6 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

Go down from the Court of Savantae Ruins resonance beacon or continue right from the second Fallen Grave resonance beacon to find this one.

Resonance Beacon #7

Resonance Beacon #7 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

Climb up the mountain in front of the Court of Savantae Ruins resonance beacon to find this on the other end of the mountain.

Resonance Beacon #8

Resonance Beacon #8 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

Continue going right from the previous resonance beacon and cross the broken bridge to find the Frosting Harbor beacon.

Resonance Beacon #9

Resonance Beacon #9 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the seventh resonance beacon and continue upward. You have to cross a few water bodies and climb up a cliff to find this beacon.

Resonance Beacon #10

Resonance Beacon #10 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

The final resonance beacon in the Whining Aix's Mire region in Wuthering Waves can be found on top of a large cliff to the left of Port Gunchao. Teleport to the resonance nexus in the port. Climb the mountain and reach its end to unlock this beacon.

Tiger's Maw

Tiger's Maw in Wuthering Waves has four resonance beacons. One is quite well hidden while the remaining three are easy to find.

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon #1 in Tiger's Maw (Image via Kuro Games)

The first resonance beacon can be found by dropping down into the Tiger's Maw Mine. The beacon is at the very bottom.

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon #2 in Tiger's Maw (Image via Kuro Games)

This resonance beacon is a bit hard to spot at first as it is underground. Go inside the ice cave which is found at the bottom of Tiger's Maw Mine. Continue forward and you can find the beacon just before the Lampylumen Miriad boss.

Resonance Beacon #3

Resonance Beacon #3 in Tiger's Maw (Image via Kuro Games)

This resonance beacon is very easy to get. Go right from the resonance nexus and keep going forward. You will spot the beacon on top of a small rock formation.

Resonance Beacon #4

Resonance Beacon #4 in Tiger's Maw (Image via Kuro Games)

The final resonance beacon in Tiger's Maw is located inside the Distribution Center. Climb outside of the Tiger's Maw mine and go south to find it.

Desorock Highland

Desorock Highland in Wuthering Waves has seven resonance beacons. They are spread apart so unlocking them will take a bit of time compared to other regions in Wuthering Waves.

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon #1 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

The first resonance beacon is hard to miss as it is to the right of the resonance nexus. It will be located within the Rearguard Base.

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon #2 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

This is an easy resonance beacon to find. Simply continue forward from the first resonance beacon to find this one.

Resonance Beacon #3

Resonance Beacon #3 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

Go right from the second resonance beacon to unlock the Misty Coast beacon in Desorock Highlands.

Resonance Beacon #4

Resonance Beacon #4 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

This resonance beacon can be found going up from the resonance nexus. The Thundering Memphis boss arena is to the right of this beacon.

Resonance Beacon #5

Resonance Beacon #5 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

Contrary to the resonance beacon location on the map, you don't need to climb to the very top of Camp Overwatch. Continue forward from the fourth resonance beacon and go up the elevated area to find the Withering Frontline beacon.

Resonance Beacon #6

Resonance Beacon #6 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

Go left from the fourth resonance beacon and continue on the path shown on the map by climbing the mountain to find this beacon.

Resonance Beacon #7

Resonance Beacon #7 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

The final resonance beacon is found to the left of the resonance nexus. Cross the waterfall and climb up the mountain to reach this beacon.

Central Plains

Central Plains in Wuthering Waves has 13 resonance beacons. Most of them are very easy to find and only require basic exploration techniques.

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon #1 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

This resonance beacon can be found after exiting Jinzhou from the northern side. It will be on an elevated cliff close to a wooden bridge.

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon #2 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

The second resonance beacon in the Central Plains is on the northern side of the Tiderise Cliff. Continue forward from the first resonance beacon and you can find this easily.

Resonance Beacon #3

Resonance Beacon #3 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

The third resonance beacon can be found to the left of the first resonance beacon in Central Plains. It will be on an elevated area from where you can see the resonance nexus of Jinzhou.

Resonance Beacon #4

Resonance Beacon #4 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

This resonance beacon sits on top of the big archway that serves as the entrance to Taoyuan Vile. You will have to do some climbing to unlock it.

Resonance Beacon #5

Resonance Beacon #5 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

The next resonance beacon is on the right side of Gubei Pass. Simply go forward from the Taoyuan Vile beacon and you will be able to find it.

Resonance Beacon #6

Resonance Beacon #6 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport back to the Taoyuan Vile resonance beacon and head left until you reach a small settlement. The resonance beacon can be found within this settlement.

Resonance Beacon #7

Resonance Beacon #7 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the first resonance beacon and go right. Keep going until you reach the shore where you will find another settlement. The resonance beacon can be found at the entrance.

Resonance Beacon #8

Resonance Beacon #8 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

This resonance beacon can be found by teleporting to the leftmost Jinzhou beacon. After exiting Jinzhou, turn left and climb a small hill to unlock this beacon.

Resonance Beacon #9

Resonance Beacon #9 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

Continue forward from the previous beacon and you can unlock the Lake Deerslumber resonance beacon without any difficulty.

Resonance Beacon #10

Resonance Beacon #10 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

Head upward from the Lake Deerslumber resonance beacon and turn left to arrive at Yeming Slide. The beacon will be found in this small village.

Resonance Beacon #11

Resonance Beacon #11 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

Go right from the first resonance beacon. You will find a big tower in Tiderise Cliff and the beacon a couple of steps before it.

Resonance Beacon #12

Resonance Beacon #12 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

This resonance beacon can be found after exiting Jinzhou from the side of the Simulation Training area.

Resonance Beacon #13

Resonance Beacon #13 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

Go down from the Yeming Slide resonance beacon and you will find the final beacon in the Central Plains region of Wuthering Waves

Gorges of Spirits

Gorges of Spirits in Wuthering Waves has two resonance beacons. Both of them are very easy to unlock with one of them being unlocked during the initial phase of the game.

Resonance Beacon #1

Resonance Beacon #1 in Gorges of Spirits (Image via Kuro Games)

This beacon is unlocked during the first few minutes of Wuthering Waves and cannot be missed as it is part of the main quest.

Resonance Beacon #2

Resonance Beacon #2 in Gorges of Spirits (Image via Kuro Games)

Climb up from the first resonance beacon in the area and go left to find the second beacon overlooking the Bell-Borne Geochelone weekly boss.

