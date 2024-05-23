Wuthering Waves Photos of Jinzhou quest guide

Photos of Jinzhou is a side quest in Wuthering Waves. It is a very simple endeavor that should barely take 15-20 minutes to complete. Due to its short completion time, the rewards will also be on the lower end, offering 150 Union EXP and 20 Astrite. Despite this, you can obtain a handy tool permanently after doing this quest.

This article will provide a detailed walkthrough along with the necessary steps required to complete the Photos of Jinzhou quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Photos of Jinzhou quest location and guide

You can find a commotion a few steps away from the Jinzhou resonance nexus (Image via Kuro Games)

The Photos of Jinzhou quest in Wuthering Waves can be started by checking out the crowd which is located close to the Jinzhou resonance nexus. Go forward after teleporting to find a couple of strangers looking at an elderly man who is stuck on top of a roof. After rescuing the man, he will introduce himself as Bowen and thank you.

Go to the place Bowen mentioned

Image required to complete Bowen's first request (Image via Kuro Games)

The first place you must visit is the same roof that Bowen was unable to get down from. He will hand you a Zoom Camera which becomes a part of your utility list. Use this camera to take a picture of the Huabiao Square. Return to Bowen and give him the first photo in this quest.

Go to the second place Bowen mentioned and take a photo

The second image that needs to be given to Bowen (Image via Kuro Games)

The second place is underneath a big tree to the right of Jinzhou. You can meet Bowen here, who will task you with taking a picture of three cats. Two of them will be on the ground while the third one will be on top of a rock.

Zoom out your camera slightly to get all three cats in the frame. Submit the photo to Bowen and he will request you to meet at the final area.

Note: You can also start The Past is the Future: Introduction quest in the same area by talking to Shixia.

Meet Bowen at the final place and take a photo of him

The final image that needs to be given to Bowen (Image via Kuro Games)

The final location is the bridge opposite the Souvenir Store. You can find Bowen standing in the middle of the bridge. While taking a picture of him, a young family will also be present behind Bowen. After giving the picture, he will comment on this and reminisce about his younger days.

He will thank you for the help and give the Zoom Camera as a gift to carry on his legacy. This marks the conclusion of the Photos of Jinzhou quest in Wuthering Waves.

