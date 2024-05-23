Wuthering Waves Camp Raid quest guide

Camp Raid, a side quest in Wuthering Waves, is one of the earliest quests that Rovers can stumble upon in the game as it is located in the Gorges of Spirits, which serves as the starting point for the game. This quest is relatively short and rewards players with 500 Union EXP and 40 Asterite among other rewards. The quest revolves around the Outrider Squad dealing with the Exiles taking over their observation camp.

This article will explain everything you must know about the quest and include a detailed walkthrough to help you complete this side quest in Wuthering Waves easily.

Wuthering Waves: Camp Raid quest location and guide

Camp Raid side quest starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Camp Raid quest in Wuthering Waves can be started by going to the Gorges of Spirits resonance nexus. Heading down leads you to a camp, which is the trigger for the quest. You will be tasked with inquiring the team members in the camp about what happened. After talking to the NPCs, Lingdi and Cunren, you will have to wait till 12:00 pm for the quest to advance.

Ask Lingdi about the situation and head to the observation camp

Talk to Lingdi after setting your in-game time to 12:00 pm (Image via Kuro Games)

Set the in-game timer to 12:00 pm and talk to Lingdi in the camp. She will direct you to the observation camp, which will be further up from the quest's starting point. Along the way, you will find an injured man being tended to by a logistics specialist. Have a look at the situation and talk to both of them before continuing your path to the observation camp.

Rescue the hostages trapped in the camp

One of these hostages is not like the others (Image via Kuro Games)

You have to rescue three hostages held in the observation camp. The first hostage will be laid out in front of the camp's entrance. You can rescue her and continue forward to find the second hostage locked in a cell. Use the levitator to put the energy block to its original spot to unlock the cell and rescue the second hostage.

The final hostage can be found in the top-right part of the camp. She can be rescued in the same way as the second hostage. However, it is revealed that she is an Exile. Two more Exiles will spawn to protect her and fight you. Defeat all of them to continue with the quest

Defeat the Exiles in the observation camp

The Exiles are fairly easy mobs to defeat (Image via Kuro Games)

You have to defeat 12 Exiles in the upper part of the camp and 14 Exiles in the lower part. A good strategy to quickly finish this part of the quest is to defeat the Exiles on the way to rescue the hostages (as seen in the image). If you do this, you won't have to spend too much time, or if done right, completely skip this part of the quest.

After this objective is completed, you can listen in on Lingdi and Cunren. Collect your rewards from Lingdi to complete the Camp Raid quest in Wuthering Waves.

