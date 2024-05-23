Wuthering Waves Encore ascension materials

Encore is a 5-star Havoc Resonator in Wuthering Waves and is a powerful ally to have in any combat scenario. However, you will need to collect the necessary materials in order to unlock her full potential and make her a formidable threat in the battlefield. These materials can be collected in a variety of ways in the game.
This article provides all the details, including the full list of Encore's ascension and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves, along with a guide on how to obtain them.
Wuthering Waves Encore ascension and skill upgrade materials
All the necessary materials that are necessary for Encore's ascension in Wuthering Waves are listed below:
- Shell Credit x2,200,000
- Belle Poppy Flower x60
- Rage Tacet Core x46
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x 12
- FF Whisperin Core x 4
Apart from ascending Encore, you will have to upgrade her skills to get the maximum efficiency of the Resonator.
Listed below are Encore's skill upgrade materials:
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Unending Destruction x26
Where to find Encore ascension materials and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves
Belle Poppy Flower
The Belle Poppy Flower is primarily found in the outskirts of the Port City of Guixu. A total of 29 Belle Poppy Flowers can be obtained in this area.
Additionally, 15 Belle Poppy Flowers can be purchased from the Shifang Pharmarcy by talking to Koko.
LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core
The LF, MF, HF and FF Whisperin Cores are necessary to ascend Encore and upgrade her skills in Wuthering Waves. They can be farmed by defeating enemies in the overworld. These materials can also be used to ascend weapons.
Rage Tacet Core and Unending Destruction
The Rage Tacet Core and Unending Destruction are the two boss drops Encore will need for her ascension and skill upgrade, respectively. The former can be obtained by defeating the Inferno Rider in the Port City of Guixu. The latter can be collected upon defeating Scar.
Lento/Adagio/Andante/Presto Helix
Encore is a Rectifier user, which means that she will need the Lento, Adagio, Andante and Presto Helix's to upgrade her skills. All four of these materials can be obtained by completing the Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest. Additionally, they can be purchased in the Souvenir store.
Check out more Wuthering Waves articles:
- Jiyan vs Yinlin: Who to wish for?
- 108 free pulls in Wuthering Waves
- Best beginner characters
- Banner schedule
- Banner guide
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!