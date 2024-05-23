Wuthering Waves Yangyang ascension materials

With the global launch of Wuthering Waves, players are immersing themselves in the vast open world that the title offers. Upon release, players may be wondering about what they need to level up various characters, including Yangyang. She is an Aero character who wields Swords as her weapon type and is a 4-star unit; hence, players can easily obtain her in the early stages of the game.
For those curious, this guide details all the materials you will need to ascend Yangyang in Wuthering Waves.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect on the writer’s opinion.
What are Yangyang’s ascension materials in Wuthering Waves?
Just like other gacha titles, you must level up Yangyang to unleash her full potential. To fully ascend Yangyang and upgrade her skill levels in Wuthering Waves, you need to acquire the following materials:
- Wintry Bell – 60x
- Shell Credit – 2,200,000x
- Roaring Rock Fist – 46x
- Unending Destruction – 26x
- Crude Ring – 29x
- Basic Ring – 40x
- Improved Ring – 52x
- Tailored Ring – 61x
- Inert Metallic Drip – 25x
- Reactive Metallic Drip – 28x
- Polarized Metallic Drip – 55x
- Heterized Metallic Drip – 67x
Wintry Bell
Acquiring Wintry Bell is pretty simple as it is an item that spawns in the open world. You can find Wintry Bell in the Gorges of Spirit area in Wuthering Waves. There are a total of 26 nodes of this flower in the area you can pick and use to ascend Yangyang. You can also purchase 15 Wintry Bells from a vendor located in Jinzhou Main City.
Roaring Rock Fist
Roaring Rock Fist is a Resonator Breakthrough item that is used to ascend a character. This material can be obtained by defeating Feilian Beringal. Keep in mind that you need 60 Waveplate to acquire Roaring Rock Fist; therefore, it is recommended that you plan it beforehand.
Unending Destruction
To acquire Unending Destruction, you must defeat Scar. Unending Destruction can be used to upgrade Yangyang’s skill levels.
Crude Ring/Basic Ring/Improved Ring/Tailored Ring
Crude Ring and its variations are used to ascend and level up the skills of the Resonators.
Inert Metallic Drip/Reactive Metallic Drip/Polarized Metallic Drip/Heterized Metallic Drip
The Heterized Metallic Drip and its other variants are skill level-up materials for the characters who use Sword.
