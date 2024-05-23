Wuthering Waves Calcharo ascension materials

Collecting Calcharo's ascension materials in Wuthering Waves is essential to unlocking the full potential of the 5-star Electro Resonator. Calcharo is the leader of the Ghost Hounds, a mercenary group that operates on a multinational basis. His unique look, overall aesthetic, and availability in the standard character banner makes him a highly sought-after unit in the game.

This article lists all the necessary Calcharo ascension and skill upgrade materials that are needed to get the most out of the character in your journey in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Calcharo ascension and skill upgrade materials

Calcharo needs many materials to level up in Wuthering Waves. Listed below are all the ascension materials he needs:

Shell Credit x2,200,000

x2,200,000 Iris x60

x60 Thundering Tacet Core x46

x46 Crude Ring x4

x4 Basic Ring x12

x12 Improved Ring x12

x12 Tailored Ring x4

However, leveling Calcharo completely will not be enough to maximize his full kit. Skills are an integral part of a Resonator's gameplay. As such, upgrading them is imperative to have an easier time in the game.

Here are the required Calcharo skill upgrade materials:

Waveworn Residue 210 x25

x25 Waveworn Residue 226 x28

x28 Waveworn Residue 235 x55

x55 Waveworn Residue 239 x67

x67 Crude Ring x25

x25 Basic Ring x28

x28 Improved Ring x40

x40 Tailored Ring x57

x57 Monument Bell x26

Where to find Calcharo ascension and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves

Iris

Iris is can be found in the Whining Aix's Mire. It can also be purchased from the Jinzhou Main City by talking to Koko, the manager of Shifang Pharmacy. A total of 15 can be purchased in this manner.

Crude/Basic/Improved/Tailored Ring

All rings necessary for Calcharo's ascension and skill upgrade (Image via Kuro Games)

Crude, Basic, Improved and Tailored Rings are used as both ascension and skill upgrade materials for Calcharo. They are usually found by defeating specific enemies in the overworld.

Thundering Tacet Core and Monument Bell

Thundering Mephis and Bell-Borne Geochelone (Image via Kuro Games Studio)

The Thundering Tacet Core and Monument Bell can be obtained by defeating the overworld bosses, Thundering Mephis and Bell-Borne Geochelone. The former can be found in the depths of the Desorock Highland, while the latter lurks in the hearts of the Gorges of Spirits.

Waveworn Residue 210/226/235/239

Waveworn Residues are required for Calcharo's skill upgrades (Image via Kuro Games)

Waveworn Residues are skill upgrade and weapon ascension materials for Broadblade users.

Since Calcharo uses a Broadblade, he will require four Waveworn Residues in differing quantities and quality to fully upgrade his skills. These materials can be obtained by completing Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins. It can also be purchased from the Souvenir store.

