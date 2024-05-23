Wuthering Waves We Promise We Deliver quest guide

We Promise We Deliver is the first exploration quest in Wuthering Waves. It deals with the poisonous and toxic state of the Port City of Guixu. Completing this quest will give rewards such as 1,000 Union EXP and 100 Astrites, which will be very helpful in the early game. The mission is also filled with tricky puzzles and tough combat scenarios, making it a very good test for Rovers in the early hours of the title.

This article will walk you through the We Promise We Deliver quest in Wuthering Waves. It'll also offer the solutions to its puzzles.

Wuthering Waves: We Promise We Deliver quest location and guide

We Promise We Deliver quest starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

The We Promise We Deliver quest in Wuthering Waves can be started by heading to the bulletin board in Jinzhou and inspecting a criminal's warrant notice. Teleporting to the resonance beacon near the Synthesizer is an easy way to reach the starting location for this quest. In this place, an NPC named Dr. Woodrow will approach and talk to you while you examine the warrant notice.

Check the mail sent from Lollo Logistics and visit its Jinzhou branch

The email sent by Lollo Logistics (Image via Kuro Games)

After that, open your Wuthering Waves mailbox to find the mail sent from Lollo Logistics. Then, head to its Jinzhou branch and have a conversation with Tang Manliu and Mimika. After that, you will be teleported to the outskirts of the Sea of Flames with or without the former character, depending on your choice.

Go to the location of Mimika's touchpad

The Inferno Rider is an overlord TD in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

If you choose to go with Tang Manliu, you can have a brief conversation with him before heading to the Sea of Flames. This is a dangerous area, as your Resonators will constantly burn due to the existence of Incinero Petals. There are also plenty of Tacet Discords (TD) in this location.

You will need to hop on structures to prevent being affected by burn damage and tactically defeat the TDs. Pistol users like Chixia and Mortefi can come in very handy in this particular objective. You will eventually find Mimika's touchpad, which is when the Inferno Rider will make his grand entrance to combat you.

During this fight, you can only use Rover. Once the boss deploys its unbreakable shield, the fight will automatically end after a few seconds. You will pass out and wake up to Woodrow greeting you in a storage area. Talk to Tang Manliu and Mimika subsequently.

Talk to Mimika by the Nexus Beacon and search for the source of SOS in Sea of Flames

Assist Mimika to save the trapped person (Image via Kuro Games)

After that, approach Mimika near the Port City of Guixu resonance nexus. During your conversation with her, you will get to know that there is indeed someone stranded in the Sea of Flames looking for help. Teleport to its entrance and make your way into the area.

You will find an exile named Yuni in the Sea of Flames. After saving her, you can fast-travel to the next location in this Wuthering Waves exploration quest.

Head to the first abandoned research facility, talk to the Exiles, and complete the shooting puzzle

Test your aim in Wuthering Waves with this fun challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

Make your way into the abandoned research facility to find Yuni's allies. They will task you with completing a puzzle involving a cannon-like mechanism. The shooting puzzle will have three simple stages to complete:

First Wave - Normal targets

Normal targets Second Wave - Explosive targets

Explosive targets Third Wave - Trap targets

Pass this test to earn the trust of the Exiles and move on to the next objective in this quest.

Head to the second abandoned research facility, defeat the Exile mobsters, and talk to the Exiles

Defeat the Exile mobsters to progress further (Image via Kuro Games)

Make your way to the second abandoned research facility south of the resonance nexus. You have to defeat a couple of rogue Exiles before talking to the friendly Exiles in that facility. They will give the next objective in this quest, involving a fire thrower puzzle.

Wuthering Waves fire thrower puzzle guide

The straight pipe in the middle room of the Wuthering Waves fire thrower puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

This puzzle may look complicated at first. However, it is fairly easy once you figure out the layout of its pipe system and the shape of the pipes. This puzzle has three L-shaped pipes and two straight pipes. The best strategy to employ here is to divide the puzzle into three sections: The left room, middle room, and right room.

One straight pipe will be slotted in the middle room.

The pipe layout in the left room of the Wuthering Waves fire thrower puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

Two L-shaped ones will be slotted in the left room. Rotate them in a manner such that the current flows through the pipe system from the middle room into the right room.

The pipe layout in the right room of the Wuthering Waves fire thrower puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

Finally, place a straight pipe and an L-shaped pipe in the right room to ensure proper connection with the middle and left rooms. This will allow you to complete the fire thrower puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

Defeat the Exile mobsters in the camp and retrieve the filter

Solution to Signals Console puzzle in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find the relevant camp south of the Sea of Flames resonance beacon. Defeat the enemies in the location and activate four pressure plates within 30 seconds. Then, hit a training dummy to unlock the Signals Console. Complete this simple task to reveal an Advanced Supply Chest that contains the required filter.

Take the filter to the third abandoned research facility and find three qualified barrels

An example of a qualified barrel, with a full bar, in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The third abandoned research facility is on the southwest edge of the Sea of Flames. Deliver the filter to the wounded Exiles, and make your way into the Sea of Flames to start testing the Explosive Spear Barrels. They will be scattered across the fields of Incinero Petals.

Out of the various barrels present, only three are qualified barrels that won't break after attacking. These will be marked. The rest of the barrels, once destroyed, will allow you to stay in the Incinero Petal fields for longer. Defeat all the mobs guarding the three barrels to complete this objective.

Talk to Mimika again and head to Sea of Flames to test the Explosive Spears

Talk to Woodrow and Mimika (Image via Kuro Games)

Go to the southwest edge of the Sea of Flames again and talk to Mimika. You will then have to accompany her while she has a chat with Woodrow at the assembly site. After this, you can test the Explosive Spears in the Sea of Flames to kickstart the final phase of this exploration quest.

Protect the Sound Emulator and defeat all Tacet Discords

The Explosive Spears do a lot of damage (Image via Kuro Games)

Three huge Sound Emulators will be present in the field. You have the chance to stay at an elevated height and launch explosive spears, through the Levitation ability, at TDs that attempt to destroy these emulators. While the TDs are Level 90, the Explosive Spears usually one-shot them except for elite TDs.

Talk to Woodrow and confirm the test results

Talk to Woodrow and make preparations for the final showdown (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing the previous challenge, talk to Woodrow again. You can then meet up with Mimika and Tang Manliu on the Sea of Flames bridge. Make sure to activate the resonance beacon here as well.

Have a conversation with Mimika and Tang Manliu before fighting the Inferno Rider again. Make sure that all your Resonators have full health and eat dishes that boost the team's attack.

Defeat Inferno Rider

The Explosive Spears are the difference-makers (Image via Kuro Games)

The Inferno Rider is the second boss fight in Wuthering Waves. It deals moderate damage and has great mobility. Time your parries, get combos in, and try to dodge its heavy attacks. After being staggered once, the Inferno Rider will forsake its bike and fight on two feet. It will have a bunch of heavy-hitting but telegraphed attacks that are easy to dodge in this phase.

Continue to dodge, parry, and deal consistent damage to your opponent. Use Explosive Spears using the Levitation ability to break its red shield. After a few minutes, victory will be yours.

Shape-shift into Inferno Rider and dash until the end of the Gravity Storm

You can become the Inferno Rider for a brief moment (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you defeat the Inferno Rider, you can absorb its Echo, transforming you into the Inferno Rider. Drive your way through the obstacles by breaking them and jumping across the gaps in the bridge until you reach the Gravity Storm's end.

Be careful not to get hit too often, as the obstacles deal decent damage. Once you do this, the Incinero Petals will no longer be present in the Sea of Flames, making traversal much easier.

Head back to the Jinzhou branch of Lollo Logistics

The final conversation of the We Promise We Deliver quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport back to Jinzhou and go to the Lollo Logistics office. Talk to Mimika and Tang Manliu. The former will provide some backstory to explain her motive and dedication to Lollo Logistics. Share your final thoughts with the two of them to complete this Wuthering Waves exploration quest.

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback