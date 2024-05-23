Echo is an equipment that you can use on your Resonators in Wuthering Waves. It is an important part of the characters while building them and it provides them with huge stat boosts. In addition, you can use special abilities during combat that are unique to the Echo, such as dealing damage to enemies or healing allies.

Fortunately, Echoes can be easily obtained by defeating mobs and major bosses in the overworld. This article will provide a simple guide on how to absorb, use, and level up an Echo in Wuthering Waves.

How to absorb an Echo and use it in Wuthering Waves

Approach the Echo to absorb it (Image via Kuro Games)

An Echo is a piece of equipment that Resonators can use. You can obtain several Echoes by defeating enemies, completing Tacet Field challenges, and participating in the events. Once you have defeated an enemy, they will leave behind a blurry silhouette, called the Echo. Approach them and interact with them to absorb the Echo.

It is important to note that the Echo’s rarity and the chances of getting a drop depend on your Data Bank level.

As mentioned earlier, Echoes are an integral part of character building as they allow them to use several abilities during combat and provide a major stat boost, such as Attribute DMG bonuses, Crit Rate, Crit DMG, and ATK%. You can equip an Echo by opening the character profile and going to the Echo section before selecting the best set for that unit to unlock the Sonata Effects.

You can press Q or hit the option next to the skill during combat. This will trigger different effects depending on the Echo. It is worth mentioning that farming Echoes does not require Waveplates (stamina), but the maximum farming limit will still depend on the number of enemies available in your world.

Echo cost limit (Image via Kuro Games)

It is also important to remember that the Echo system has a cost limit that restricts you from equipping multiple Echoes from Overload and Calamity class enemies. Furthermore, depending on your Data Bank level, the total cost limit will range between eight to 12.

The cost is also classified into three types:

COST4: Dropped by Overload and Calamity class enemies.

COST3: Dropped by Elite enemies.

COST1: Dropped by Common enemies.

Tuning Echo

Upgrading Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

You can also upgrade Echoes using the Tuning feature to unlock more sub-stats. The Tuners can be obtained by challenging the Simulation Training. A new Tuning slot will be unlocked every five levels while upgrading an Echo.

