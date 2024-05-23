Wuthering Waves Echo System explained

Echo in Wuthering Waves is a piece of equipment that players can equip on their characters, providing them significant stat boosts and allowing them to use various abilities. Echoes can be obtained by defeating monsters and bosses in the overworld. It should be noted that each Echo offers an ability unique to them. There's also an Echo cost system that allows you to equip different Echoes up to a specific COST depending on your Data Bank level.

This article will cover everything Rovers need to know about the Echo system in Wuthering Waves.

Echo system in Wuthering Waves explained

What are Echoes?

Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned, Echoes are equipment that Rovers can use to obtain major stat boosts and use various abilities. It is an important part of building a unit in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Echoes

Defeat enemies to obtain Echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

Echoes in Wuthering Waves can be obtained by defeating mobs, completing Tacet Field challenges, and doing events. The rarity and the chances of getting an Echo drop will completely depend on your Data Bank level. Fortunately, farming Echoes does not consume any Waveplates (stamina), but the farming limit will still depend on the number of enemies available on the map.

Echo cost

There is an Echo cost limit (Image via Kuro Games)

The Echo system also has a cost limit that restricts you from equipping multiple Echoes from bosses. Depending on your Data Bank level, the total cost limit can be between eight to 12. The cost is also classified into three types:

COST4: Dropped by Overload and Calamity enemies.

COST3: Dropped by Elite enemies.

COST1: Dropped by Common enemies.

The best cost-efficient set-up for Echo on a character is 4-3-3-1-1. COST4 will be the lead Echo whose ability you can use during combat and the remaining will complete the set to grant the Sonata Effect.

Echo ability and stats

Use Hartoise's skill to heal party members (Image via Kuro Games)

Each Echo offers an ability unique to them and does not change. For example, a Hoartoise can only provide healing to the party members and a Hoochief can only deal Aero damage to the enemies. However, the Echo can have different attributes that determine their Sonata Effects and the set bonus.

Echo stats (Image via Kuro Games)

Each Echo also has two main stats. One is random, and it will be different for all the Echoes. For example, one can have an Electro Bonus and another can get a Crit stat. Meanwhile, the other main stat is always a flat ATK or HP, depending on the Echo. Furthermore, you can unlock more sub-stats on the Echoes, such as ATK%, Energy, HP%, Crit Rate, Crit DMG, and more.

Tuning and leveling up Echoes

Level up Echoes to unlock sub-stat slot (Image via Kuro Games)

The Tuning feature allows you to unlock sub-stats on each Echo. To obtain the Tuners, you must challenge the Simulation Training. A new Tuning slot will be unlocked every five levels while upgrading an Echo.

Check out our other Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback