Best Jiyan build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Jiyan is a 5-star limited Aero character in Wuthering Waves. He uses a Broadblade as his weapon and is an amazing on-field damage dealer. Unlike most other characters in the game who deal damage from their ultimate ability, Jiyan only enters a special state in which all of his attacks are transformed into Heavy Attacks. This is also his main source of damage.

With that in mind, this article will explain how you can build Jiyan in Wuthering Waves. This guide includes the character's best Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skill priorities.

Best build for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves

Best Echoes for Jiyan

1) Sierra Gale

Sierra Gale (Image via Kuro Games)

Sierra Gale is the best option for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves. Its 2-pc set provides a 10% Aero DMG bonus, and its 5-pc set increases the user's Aero DMG by 30% when using an Intro Skill, which lasts 15 seconds.

2) Lingering Tunes

Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

Lingering Tunes is also a good Echo set for Jiyan. The 2-pc set provides a 10% ATK bonus. Meanwhile, the 5-pc set increases the user's ATK by 5% every 1.5 seconds when they are on-field (up to four stacks). Additionally, the Outro Skill DMG is increased by 60%.

Here are the main stats to prioritize on Jiyan’s Echo set:

COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

COST3: Aero DMG

COST3: Aero DMG

COST1: ATK%

COST1: ATK%

For the Echo sub-stats, prioritize the following:

Crit Rate or Crit DMG ATK% or Heavy ATK DMG Energy Recharge

Using an Echo with Crit Rate main stat is recommended for Jiyan. Alternatively, you can go for a Crit DMG main stat when using Crit Rate weapons like Autumntrace or Emerald of Genesis.

Echo ability

Felilian Beringal

Felilian Beringal (Image via Kuro Games)

Felilian Beringal is the best main Echo option for Jiyan since it is the only one available for the Sierra Gale set. Using the Echo skill will trigger a kicking attack, dealing Aero damage. If this kick hits the enemy, it will trigger a follow-up attack will trigger, dealing more Aero damage.

Furthermore, if this follow-up attack hits the enemy, the character will receive an Aero DMG and Heavy ATK DMG boost.

Mech Abomination

Mech Abomination (Image via Kuro Games)

If you’re using the Endless Resonance set, Mech Abomination is Jiyan’s only option for the main Echo.

Jiyan skill priority

Prioritize Jiyan’s skills in the following order:

Resonance Liberation > Forte Circuit > Resonance Skill > Basic ATK > Intro Skill

Best weapons for Jiyan

1) Verdant Summit

Verdant Summit is Jiyan’s signature weapon, and his best option in the game. The Broadblade provides a lot of Crit DMG bonuses from its secondary stat.

2) Emerald of Genesis

Emerald of Genesis is a good 5-star alternative for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves. It provides a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus from its second stat and increases the user's Energy Recharge and ATK from its passive.

3) Autumntrace

Autumntrace is Jiyan’s best 4-star option and is comparable to Emerald of Genesis in terms of damage, even at rank one. It has decent Crit Rate second stat and provides a lot of ATK% from its passive.

4) Helios Cleaver

Helios Cleaver is another good 4-star option for Jiyan. It provides a ton of ATK% bonuses from both its second stat and passive.

Best teams for Jiyan

Jiyan, Yangyang, and Baizhi (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of the best teams for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves 1.0:

Jiyan + Yangyang + Baizhi

Jiyan + Mortefi + Verina

Jiyan + Aalto + Jianxin

Note that there is a lack of good support units right now since the game is new. Jiyan’s best teams are subject to change with future updates.

This concludes our guide for the best Jiyan build. Check out our other Wuthering Waves articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback