Best Jiyan build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Jiyan is a 5-star limited Aero character in Wuthering Waves. He uses a Broadblade as his weapon and is an amazing on-field damage dealer. Unlike most other characters in the game who deal damage from their ultimate ability, Jiyan only enters a special state in which all of his attacks are transformed into Heavy Attacks. This is also his main source of damage.
With that in mind, this article will explain how you can build Jiyan in Wuthering Waves. This guide includes the character's best Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skill priorities.
Best build for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves
Best Echoes for Jiyan
1) Sierra Gale
Sierra Gale is the best option for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves. Its 2-pc set provides a 10% Aero DMG bonus, and its 5-pc set increases the user's Aero DMG by 30% when using an Intro Skill, which lasts 15 seconds.
2) Lingering Tunes
Lingering Tunes is also a good Echo set for Jiyan. The 2-pc set provides a 10% ATK bonus. Meanwhile, the 5-pc set increases the user's ATK by 5% every 1.5 seconds when they are on-field (up to four stacks). Additionally, the Outro Skill DMG is increased by 60%.
Here are the main stats to prioritize on Jiyan’s Echo set:
- COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- COST3: Aero DMG
- COST3: Aero DMG
- COST1: ATK%
- COST1: ATK%
For the Echo sub-stats, prioritize the following:
- Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- ATK% or Heavy ATK DMG
- Energy Recharge
Using an Echo with Crit Rate main stat is recommended for Jiyan. Alternatively, you can go for a Crit DMG main stat when using Crit Rate weapons like Autumntrace or Emerald of Genesis.
Echo ability
Felilian Beringal
Felilian Beringal is the best main Echo option for Jiyan since it is the only one available for the Sierra Gale set. Using the Echo skill will trigger a kicking attack, dealing Aero damage. If this kick hits the enemy, it will trigger a follow-up attack will trigger, dealing more Aero damage.
Furthermore, if this follow-up attack hits the enemy, the character will receive an Aero DMG and Heavy ATK DMG boost.
Mech Abomination
If you’re using the Endless Resonance set, Mech Abomination is Jiyan’s only option for the main Echo.
Jiyan skill priority
Prioritize Jiyan’s skills in the following order:
- Resonance Liberation > Forte Circuit > Resonance Skill > Basic ATK > Intro Skill
Best weapons for Jiyan
1) Verdant Summit
Verdant Summit is Jiyan’s signature weapon, and his best option in the game. The Broadblade provides a lot of Crit DMG bonuses from its secondary stat.
2) Emerald of Genesis
Emerald of Genesis is a good 5-star alternative for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves. It provides a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus from its second stat and increases the user's Energy Recharge and ATK from its passive.
3) Autumntrace
Autumntrace is Jiyan’s best 4-star option and is comparable to Emerald of Genesis in terms of damage, even at rank one. It has decent Crit Rate second stat and provides a lot of ATK% from its passive.
4) Helios Cleaver
Helios Cleaver is another good 4-star option for Jiyan. It provides a ton of ATK% bonuses from both its second stat and passive.
Best teams for Jiyan
Here are some of the best teams for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves 1.0:
- Jiyan + Yangyang + Baizhi
- Jiyan + Mortefi + Verina
- Jiyan + Aalto + Jianxin
Note that there is a lack of good support units right now since the game is new. Jiyan’s best teams are subject to change with future updates.
This concludes our guide for the best Jiyan build. Check out our other Wuthering Waves articles below:
