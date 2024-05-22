Kuro Games has released the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch notes ahead of the game's launch, detailing all the content you will be receiving as you prepare to take your first steps on Solaris 3. With launch celebrations, combat events that will test your skill, and even ways to obtain new characters, there is a lot of content that you can look forward to.

This article will cover all the things that were announced in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch notes.

Everything announced in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch notes

Here is a list of everything mentioned in the official patch notes for Wuthering Waves' launch version of 1.0, coming out on May 22, 7 pm PT:

Pre-registration and follower Milestone rewards:

Advanced Resonance Potion x10

Sigil: En Route x1

Shell Credits x80,000

Astrite x200

Lustrous Tide x20

Rover's Series Weapon of Choice x1

Launch Celebration Rewards

7-day login rewards:

Sanhua (Day 5)

Lustrous Tide x4

Radiant Tide x4

Gifts from Developers

Lustrous Tide x10

Radiant Tide x10

Awakening Journey

Raising your Union level will offer you the following:

Winter Brume Series weapon of Choice x1 (You can select a standard 5-star weapon of your liking)

Lustrous Tide x40

Astrite x1600

Additionally, the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch notes also mentioned two beginner banners, allowing you to get two 5-star characters.

You can also receive a 4-star Resonator, Yuanwu, for free after completing certain challenges.

Yuanwu can be obtained for free (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves 1.0 events

You will be able to enjoy the following events besides the main and side content in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch:

Depths of Illusive Realm: Roguelike endgame content similar to Simulated Universe from Honkai Star Rail or Recitativo di Fantasia from Punishing Gray Raven

Roguelike endgame content similar to Simulated Universe from Honkai Star Rail or Recitativo di Fantasia from Punishing Gray Raven Overdash Club: A platformer-type game mode

A platformer-type game mode Alloy Smelt: Combat event

Combat event Second coming of Solaris: You will need to deliver goods from one location to another

Wuthering Waves 1.0 banners

Besides the Beginner Convenes and the Permanent Weapon and Character Convenes, you will receive the following Wuthering Waves banners:

Phase 1 (May 22, 2024)

5-star: JiYan

JiYan 4-stars: Danjin, Chixia, Mortefi

Danjin, Chixia, Mortefi Featured 5-star weapon: Verdant Summit (Broadsword for JiYan)

Phase 2 (June 13, 2024)

5-star : YinLin

: YinLin 4-stars : Aalto, Taoqi, Yuanwu

: Aalto, Taoqi, Yuanwu Featured 5-star weapon: Stringmaster (Rectifier for YinLin)

