Kuro Games has released the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch notes ahead of the game's launch, detailing all the content you will be receiving as you prepare to take your first steps on Solaris 3. With launch celebrations, combat events that will test your skill, and even ways to obtain new characters, there is a lot of content that you can look forward to.
This article will cover all the things that were announced in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch notes.
Everything announced in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch notes
Here is a list of everything mentioned in the official patch notes for Wuthering Waves' launch version of 1.0, coming out on May 22, 7 pm PT:
Pre-registration and follower Milestone rewards:
- Advanced Resonance Potion x10
- Sigil: En Route x1
- Shell Credits x80,000
- Astrite x200
- Lustrous Tide x20
- Rover's Series Weapon of Choice x1
Launch Celebration Rewards
7-day login rewards:
- Sanhua (Day 5)
- Lustrous Tide x4
- Radiant Tide x4
Gifts from Developers
- Lustrous Tide x10
- Radiant Tide x10
Awakening Journey
Raising your Union level will offer you the following:
- Winter Brume Series weapon of Choice x1 (You can select a standard 5-star weapon of your liking)
- Lustrous Tide x40
- Astrite x1600
Additionally, the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch notes also mentioned two beginner banners, allowing you to get two 5-star characters.
You can also receive a 4-star Resonator, Yuanwu, for free after completing certain challenges.
Wuthering Waves 1.0 events
You will be able to enjoy the following events besides the main and side content in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch:
- Depths of Illusive Realm: Roguelike endgame content similar to Simulated Universe from Honkai Star Rail or Recitativo di Fantasia from Punishing Gray Raven
- Overdash Club: A platformer-type game mode
- Alloy Smelt: Combat event
- Second coming of Solaris: You will need to deliver goods from one location to another
Wuthering Waves 1.0 banners
Besides the Beginner Convenes and the Permanent Weapon and Character Convenes, you will receive the following Wuthering Waves banners:
Phase 1 (May 22, 2024)
- 5-star: JiYan
- 4-stars: Danjin, Chixia, Mortefi
- Featured 5-star weapon: Verdant Summit (Broadsword for JiYan)
Phase 2 (June 13, 2024)
- 5-star: YinLin
- 4-stars: Aalto, Taoqi, Yuanwu
- Featured 5-star weapon: Stringmaster (Rectifier for YinLin)
That covers everything mentioned in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch notes. You can check out the following articles to learn more about the game:
