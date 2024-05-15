Wuthering Waves reveal livestream date, time, and where to watch

The Wuthering Waves reveal livestream has been officially announced ahead of its May 22, 2024 release. This livestream aims to cover important pre-registration and pre-release information for Wuthering Waves and will be hosted on both the official YouTube and Twitch channels. With only seven days to go till the official release, expectations are higher than ever, and an official livestream will likely have much to share.

Additional details, including a summary of the post, can be found below.

Wuthering Waves reveal livestream set for May 19, 2024

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, the Wuthering Waves reveal livestream is set for May 19, 2024, at 6:30 PM (Pacific Time). A handy countdown timer that ticks down to the start of the program can be found below.

The program will be hosted on the following platforms:

Official YouTube channel for Wuthering Waves : Link here

: Link here Official Twitch channel for Wuthering Waves: Link here

News surrounding the game’s official release plans, leading up to its launch will be detailed in this particular livestream. The reveal will also bring with it the following notable guests:

Navian

Rexlent

Matthew Stewart

Zekia Aru Rinh

Rebecca Yeo

Readers may recognize Rexlent from prior official streams as a sort of player ambassador to the developer, Kuro Games.

Wuthering Waves is an action-adventure role-playing title from the developers of Punishing Gray Raven, Kuro Games. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where a strange phenomenon known as the Lament has laid waste to the land - bringing dangerous lifeforms that threaten to push humanity to extinction.

The game is primarily a hack-and-slash, with open-world elements akin to the incredibly popular Genshin Impact by HoYoverse. Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play title supported by various microtransactions and is to be released for PC, Android, and iOS. Console ports are also in consideration.