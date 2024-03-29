Wuthering Waves officially releases on May 22: Official announcement and more

After almost two years since its reveal, Wuthering Waves release date has finally been confirmed by its developer, Kuro Games. While this news can be a bit surprising, it is a good one, nonetheless. The game has been one of the most awaited titles because it promises high-quality boss battles, something which the developers are well-known for.

The official Wuthering Waves release date is May 22, 2024, as announced in the Special Broadcast Program that took place tonight, March 29. Keep reading, as we will discuss everything revealed during the livestream besides the release date.

Wuthering Waves release date officially revealed for May 22, along with other announcements

Kuro Games acknowledged the shortcomings of the second Close Beta Test that concluded a few weeks ago. But nobody saw that the developers would also reveal the official Wuthering Waves release date so soon.

The Pre-registration rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

The livestream kicked off with the latest trailer for the game; then we got a peek at the pre-registration milestone rewards:

5 million: Shell Credit x 80,000

10 million: Advanced Resonance Potion x 10

15 million: Astrite x 200

20 million: Sigil En Route x 1

30 million: Lustrous Tide x 20

50 million: Rangers' series Weapon of Choice x 1

The host, Mr. Dong, then revealed what Kuro Games is working on after receiving feedback following the conclusion of the second Close Beta Test:

Improvement to Echo system and Tacet Fields: Better drops and reduced time to rechallenge them.

Improvement to the narrative aspects and better facial animations, including lip-sync with voice.

New story quest related to Yinlin.

Improvement to sound effects, especially on feedback regarding Echo skill hit.

We got another gameplay trailer showcasing the beautiful world of Wuthering Waves and crumbs from the game's story.

The Wuthering Waves stream finally ended with the reveal of the official release date, which is May 22, 2024. With less than two months to go, it will be surprising if the developers can implement all the planned improvements to the game.