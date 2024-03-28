Wuthering Waves Special Program livestream date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has officially announced a special program livestream for its upcoming action RPG, Wuthering Waves. The broadcast will begin on March 29, 2024, at 19:00 (UTC+8) and will be livestreamed on its official YouTube channel. During the livestream, the developers will discuss a few things about the game and announce an important date.

This article will cover the exact dates and timings of the special program across different time zones below and feature a countdown that shows the exact time left until the broadcast.

Wuthering Waves special broadcast program date, time, and more

As mentioned, the special program for Wuthering Waves will begin on March 29, 2024, at 19:00 (UTC+8). Fans who wish to watch the livestream can head to the game's official YouTube channel.

Here's a list of dates and timings for the livestream across different time zones:

America (March 29, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 4 AM

Central Daylight Time: 6 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 7 AM

Europe (March 29, 2024)

Western European Time: 11 AM

Central European Time: 12 PM

Eastern European Time: 1 PM

Asia (March 29, 2024)

India Standard Time: 4:30 PM

China Standard Time: 7 PM

Japanese Standard Time: 8 PM

Korea Standard Time: 8 PM

Here's a universal countdown that shows the remaining time until the special program livestream:

Expected announcements from Wuthering Waves special broadcast

The upcoming special broadcast program will feature a 20-minute-long discussion, where the officials will discuss the player feedback from the recent Closed Beta Test II. This will likely cover all the changes and updates to several aspects of the game, such as the gameplay, echo system, story cutscenes and animations, and combat optimizations.

The officials might also tease some updates by showcasing the latest in-game footage during the livestream.

In addition, according to the official special program announcement by Kuro Games, the developers will announce an important date during the broadcast. While they haven't shared what it could be, it is expected to be a release date announcement for the game, which fans have eagerly awaited.

Wuthering Waves expected release date

Wuthering Waves was recently added to the App Store and Play Store for pre-registration. Furthermore, the game's page shows that it is expected to be released on May 23, 2024. Note that Kuro Games has yet to announce the date, but fans can expect some information from the special broadcast on March 29.

The action RPG will be released on PC, Android, and iOS. Kuro Games has also stated that it is working on releasing it on consoles but has yet to announce it.