Wuthering Waves 2x Echo upgrade material event: Starting date, requirements, and rewards

The Wuthering Waves 2x Echo upgrade material event is all set to be released on June 6, 2024 - across all servers. It is called the Intensive Training LT EXP Material Double Drop Event and has a set of prerequisites that must be fulfilled. Only after that can you take part in this event.

A breakdown of the event, its timings, and joining criteria can be found below.

Wuthering Waves 2x Echo upgrade event begins June 6, 2024

In-game announcement for the event (Image via Kuro Games)

As detailed on the official in-game announcements page for Wuthering Waves, the Intensive Training LT EXP Material Double Drop event begins on June 6, 2024 (04:00 am, server time). The event will last a total of 7 days, ending on June 13, 2024 (03:59 am server time).

What are the rewards obtainable from the Wuthering Waves 2x Echo event?

What are the rewards obtainable within the double drop event? (Image via Kuro Games)

Participants can obtain the following in-game items through this event:

Shell Credits (amount will vary from run to run)

Basic Sealed Tube (500 EXP for Echoes)

Medium Sealed Tube (1000 EXP for Echoes)

Advanced Sealed Tube (2000 EXP for Echoes)

Premium Sealed Tube (5000 EXP for Echoes)

Naturally, the amount and type of materials gained via this double drop event will vary depending on your challenge difficulty.

Prerequisites for participating in the Wuthering Waves 2x Echo upgrade material event

You must be at Union Level 14 in order to gain access to the event (Image via YouTube/Kuro Games)

To be able to participate in this particular Wuthering Waves event, you must have reached Union Level 14 at the very least. The event should automatically become accessible once this requirement is met.

You can progress through Union Levels in Wuthering Waves quickly by completing parts of the main campaign. Alternatively, it is also possible to take part in side missions to slowly accumulate EXP. It is also recommended you complete all Daily Missions to gain more Union EXP quickly.

