How to increase Union Level in Wuthering Waves

When you increase Union Level in Wuthering Waves, it can help you earn plenty of amazing rewards, like Lustrous Tide, Crystal Solvents, Astrides, and more. However, the bigger the rewards, the harder are the levels to complete. Therefore, you must be focused while trying to earn as many Union Level Experience points as possible to win more and win faster.
This article will provide you with a complete guide on different ways to increase Union Level in Wuthering Waves.
Complete guide to help you increase Union Level in Wuthering Waves
You need to collect as many Experience Points as possible to increase Union Level in Wuthering Waves. The best part is you start collecting these EXP points as soon as you start playing the game.
You can easily check your progress regarding the Union Level on the pause menu. i.e., when you pause the game, you can check how many EXP points you have gathered so far under the Resonator's name and character ID. From there, you can also calculate the number of points you will still need to reach to the next Union Level.
Similar to farming Shell Credits, you can increase Union Level in Wuthering Waves by completing different tasks while exploring the map. You can increase your Union Level faster by:
- Completing the Daily Activity Missions.
- Completing different gameplay moments in the open world.
- Unlocking treasures.
- Completing different tasks while travelling.
- Completing different challenges and consuming Waveplates.
While you can complete these simple tasks to increase your Union Level, the rewards you can get from completing different levels remains locked until you complete the introductory quests in Jinzhou.
Currently there are five major Union Level tiers that provide lucrative in-game rewards (i.e., Union Level 5, 15, 25, 35, 45), it is expected that there will be more tiers with such rewards added in the upcoming update. You can check out our Union Level rewards and how to claim them in detail article for more clarity on this topic.
