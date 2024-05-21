Wuthering Waves "dll files being modified" error: Official recommendation and solution

The Wuthering Waves "dll files being modified" error has created a lot of problems for the community. With the launch date of the highly anticipated open-world gacha RPG title just around the corner (May 22, 2024, to be precise), people facing this problem are worried about their in-game progress if it persists. But, thankfully, the official installation guide available on their website has addressed this problem.

This article will provide the official solution and a few other possible fixes you can try if the official fix fails to resolve the "dll files being modified" error.

Official fix for Wuthering Waves "dll files being modified" error

The official fix for the "dll files being modified" error in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves "dll files being modified" error has been disturbing the community for quite some time. While the developers have addressed the problem in the "Game Launcher FAQ" section of the official installation guide, they do not specify a particular reason for the problem.

Per their post, if your malware protection program says "dll files being modified" during the download, you should try dismissing the prompt or temporarily disabling your protection to re-download the game safely.

The developers state that all downloaded content is essential for the game to function properly. Therefore, you must continue downloading the game safely to fix the Wuthering Waves "dll files being modified" error.

Other possible fixes for the Wuthering Waves "dll files being modified" error

Closing all the applications in the background while downloading might solve this problem (Image via Windows)

Since malware on your device seems to be responsible for causing the "dll files being modified" error, the general fixes might not work. However, there are some other methods you can try when trying to fix this issue.

Close the background applications: Close all the background applications and resume downloading. It should fix your problem. Go to Task Manager and arrive at the Program menu from there. Here, you can close all the background applications.

Close all the background applications and resume downloading. It should fix your problem. Go to Task Manager and arrive at the Program menu from there. Here, you can close all the background applications. Reboot your device: If closing the background application does not work, you can try rebooting your device once to fix this Wuthering Waves "dll files being modified" error.

If closing the background application does not work, you can try rebooting your device once to fix this Wuthering Waves "dll files being modified" error. Download the game from the official source: Ensure that you have downloaded the game files from the official source. This will ensure the integrity of the game files so that you can easily dismiss the prompt or temporarily disable protection without worrying.

However, while these are possible fixes, it is recommended that you try the official fix first to solve this problem before trying these.

