Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error: Official fix and possible solutions

A new Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error has been disturbing the overall gaming experience of the community. The title is one of the highly anticipated open-world action RPGs, and will have its global release on May 22, 2024. The gacha gaming community is elated about its launch, but this small error in the game has agitated many as well.

It appears that the developer, Kuro Games, is not unaware of the problem, as it mentioned this in the Game Launcher FAQ section of the Pre-Download Instruction blog on Wuthering Waves' official website.

This article will try to find out a possible fix to Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error.

Official fixes for Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error

Here is the official fix for the "crashing on startup" error (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error has created a lot of buzz in the community. It seems that after installation, the game is crashing or exiting immediately after starting up, and this problem is occurring even after multiple attempts. The developer has provided a fix for this problem when answering FAQs in their official post.

Whenever this error appears, you should try clicking on the "Repair" button on the upper-right corner of the launcher. This will perform a quick troubleshoot to repair this problem. However, the official post also mentions that this troubleshooting will take a while and you should be patient for it to run its course.

Other possible fixes for for Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error

Per a three-month-old Reddit post on r/WutheringWaves by user jai4o (possibly when the game was on CBT), the troubleshooting steps described on the official website failed to solve the Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error. Here are some other possible fixes that might help you get rid of this problem.

Close the background applications: If there are a lot of applications running in the background, you should close all the applications and try launching the game again. Go to Task Manager > Program menu and close all the applications running in the background.

If there are a lot of applications running in the background, you should close all the applications and try launching the game again. Go to Task Manager > Program menu and close all the applications running in the background. Disconnect from VPN: If you have a habit of using VPN, you should disconnect it before launching the game as a possible fix to Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error.

If you have a habit of using VPN, you should disconnect it before launching the game as a possible fix to Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error. Verify the integrity of your game files: You can check the integrity of the game files from Steam. Go to Steam > Log in > Game Library > Right click on Wuthering Waves > Properties > Installed files to verify the integrity of the files from the given prompt.

While these could be some possible fixes to "crashing on startup" error, you should try the official one first before trying these out.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves-related guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback