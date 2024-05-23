Levitators in Wuthering Waves are core tools that help players move objects from one place to another. They are often used as destructive objects that can be thrown toward enemies to deal damage. However, with the game being quite a new release, players who were not part of its Close Beta Test have a bit of trouble using it.

This article provides a complete guide for Levitators in Wuthering Waves, including how to get and use them.

Wuthering Waves Levitator guide: How to get them?

A Levitator in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Levitators are rather easy to get since they unlock automatically once you reach Jhinzou City. It unlocks with a bunch of other tools like Gliders, Sensor, and Grappling Hook when you enter the city by playing the story mode.

Wuthering Waves Levitators guide: How to use it?

The game has launched in both mobile and PC versions and has cross-platform compatibility. Therefore, as long as you are logged in to the same server, once you unlock these tools on one device, you will be able to use them on the other.

However, you cannot use it on your mobile device like you do on your computer. Thus, here are two different guides on how to use the Levitators in Wuthering Waves on your phone and on your computer.

PC

Step 1: Once you have unlocked these tools, press and hold the tab key to open the tool wheel.

Once you have unlocked these tools, press and hold the tab key to open the tool wheel. Step 2: Select the tool's option from the wheel (a box-shaped icon) in the tool selector.

Select the tool's option from the wheel (a box-shaped icon) in the tool selector. Step 3: Go near the object you want to lift and press the tool key (T)

You can use Levitators to place or throw objects (Image via Kuro Games)

Mobile

Step 1: After unlocking these tools, hold the tool button (the arrow facing northeast) to open the tool wheel.

After unlocking these tools, hold the tool button (the arrow facing northeast) to open the tool wheel. Step 2: Select the option for the tool.

Select the option for the tool. Step 3: Go near the object and press the tool button again to place or throw the object.

This way, you can easily use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves to move any object or use them as explosives to deal damage.

