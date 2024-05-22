How to play co-op in Wuthering Waves

Playing co-op in Wuthering Waves has plenty of amazing benefits as playing with friends in a multiplayer lobby can help you kill more monsters and farm more rewards. However, due to the game being relatively new, several players are not aware of how to go about the highly-anticipated gacha title in multiplayer mode with their friends.

This article will provide a comprehensive guide to playing co-op in Wuthering Waves.

Co-op in Wuthering Waves explained

You can only play with three friends in a co-op lobby (Image via Kuro Games)

While the community is excited to share the title's gameplay experience with their friends right away, the developers have set a certain account level as the limit. Therefore, you cannot play co-op in Wuthering Waves until you reach that level (account lv. 25 as per the second CBT).

You can either invite your friends into your lobby or join your friend's lobby to enjoy the title together. Note that you can play only with three friends in a lobby.

How to invite friends to play co-op in Wuthering Waves?

You can invite your friends to join your lobby and enjoy co-op with them. Here is a step-by-step guide to doing so:

Step 1: Find your friends by searching for their account IDs in the Friends menu. You can find the unique account ID in the main menu under the Rover's name.

Once their account pops up, send them the friend request and wait for them to accept it.

Once they accept your friend request, they will be added to your Friend List. Use the search option to search them there.

Now you can send them requests to join their world or invite them to join your world.

Some benefits of playing co-op in Wuthering Waves

You can kill monsters and farm rewards by playing with your friends in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

There are some amazing benefits of playing co-op in the game with your friends. These are:

If the level is a little tougher than expected, you can ask for assistance from your friends to clear it.

If you run out of materials, you can join different lobbies to farm crucial in-game assets, which will boost your chances of progress.

You won't have to constantly swap between the Resonators while playing since your friends will be by your side.

