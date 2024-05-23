How to increase stamina in Wuthering Waves

Increasing your stamina in Wuthering Waves can help perform amazing stunts and combat skills. Upon starting the game, you will explore the map extensively, which, as mentioned on the Epic Games website, will include swimming, wall running, and more. Therefore, the stamina system in this open-world action RPG title is going to be crucial for a player to make progress.

This article will guide you to increase stamina in Wuthering Waves so that you can keep exploring the map and perform special combat skills while facing enemies with your friends in co-op matches.

Increase stamina in Wuthering Waves with this guide

Force Release Components can help you increase stamina in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Currently, there is only one way to increase stamina in Wuthering Waves. i.e., by getting more Force Release Components. The Force Release Components can increase your Max Stamina by 10 points, and they can be obtained by upgrading the Data Bank.

However, do note that this is a finite source of the Force Release Components. This is because you can earn these components as rewards for the first ten levels of your Data bank. This implies you can get only 10 Force Release Components, which will help you increase energy only by 100 points.

Since you begin with only 140 Stamina points, gathering the 10 Force Release Components will increase it to a maximum of 240 Stamina Points. However, this will allow for almost double the skills and success and will increase the glider distance by almost double.

Increase stamina in Wuthering Waves: How does it help?

You can use stamina to move up or along the walls and cliffs in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Increasing your stamina in Wuthering Waves can help perform various amazing tasks apart from performing combo skill moves.

You can use it to perform your initial dash, swimming, gliding, and more. However, if you maintain your sprint after the initial dash, your stamina does not deplete, helping you to move towards a particular location a lot faster. You can then use this sprint to go up and along the walls, pillars, cliffs, and other surfaces.

You will get a glider within the first few minutes of the campaign. This is a fantastic piece of traveling equipment to help you explore the map faster. You can jump and then hold the spacebar to glide through an area for faster travel using Stamina.

