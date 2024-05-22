Does Wuthering Waves have cross-platform compatibility and cross-saving?

The gacha community is trying to find out whether Wuthering Waves has cross-platform gameplay and cross-saving features. In short, yes it does. More on that later. Fans have been immensely excited since the announcement of the highly-anticipated open-world gacha title. While the game is launching on multiple devices, having the crossplay feature will help players on different devices come together as one.

Will Wuthering Waves have crossplay?

Wuthering Waves gameplay (Image via Kuro Games)

Yes, Wuthering Waves supports cross-platform gameplay as confirmed by the pre-download FAQ on the title's official website.

Per the official website, the title can be enjoyed on multiple platforms, like PC, iOS, and Android, and will be available on the Epic Game Store. Therefore, you can enjoy a seamless gacha gaming experience in the open-world RPG across multiple devices.

If you have closed the game on your PC while gathering the Pecok Flower Ascensions, you can pick them up from the exact same place on your mobile devices, and vice versa.

That said, some issues might arise regarding the server. You must be on the same server on both devices to enjoy this amazing cross-platform feature in Wuthering Waves. Whenever you launch the game and see a new save beginning, you should go to the launch menu and choose the server you were playing on previously to begin from the old save. However, make sure you are logged in to the same server ID.

Will Wuthering Waves have cross saving feature?

Cross-save and auto-save features will prevent your progress with popular units like Jinshi from getting lost (Image via Kuro Games)

Similar to other popular gacha titles, Wuthering Waves also has a cross-saving feature. This is the key to making cross-platform work properly.

Furthermore, the title will offer a special auto-save system. This means the game will always have a cloud save, so you don't have to save your progress manually.

Be that as it may, it is quite unclear whether players have to link their accounts to use this feature or if it will also work when you use the same login details when switching platforms.

Wuthering Waves will see a global release on May 22, 2024, with plenty of 5-star and 4-star units ready to take on the wave of foes.

