The Wuthering Waves Resonance Beacons in Wuming Bay and at the other locations on the map will help the players with faster travel. This is among the most crucial aspects of the game for the players since the map of this open-world action RPG title is huge, and these Resonance Beacons and Nexuses can make the map exploration a lot easier.

There are 68 Wuthering Waves Resonance Beacons locations on the map, as depicted in the interactive maps of the title posted on the official website. However, the maps also point out other locations like Resonance Nexuses, Forgery Challenge locations, and more, making it cluttered and difficult for newbies to find the Beacons.

This article will help you find all the Wuthering Waves Resonance Beacons in Wuming Bay.

All Wuthering Waves Resonance Beacons in Wuming Bay

There is only one Resonance Beacon between Tiger's Maw and Wuming Bay, which is often considered as Wuthering Waves Resonance Beacons in Wuming Bay (Image via Kuro Games)

While there are currently 68 Resonance Beacon locations scattered around the map in the game, Wuming Bay, situated on the eastern coastline, has none. The closest Wuthering Waves Resonance Beacons in Wuming Bay is the one placed between Tiger's Maw and the Bay area.

While technically it is not on the Bay, since it is the closest one to that coastal area, many might recognize this as the Wuthering Waves Resonance Beacon in Wuming Bay.

If you must arrive at Wuming Bay using fast travel, you must come to this point (depicted in the image above), and sprint the rest of the road using stamina in Wuthering Waves.

What is Resonance Beacon in Wuthering Waves?

Resonance Beacons will help you to travel faster (Image via Kuro Games)

Per the official website, the Resonance Beacon in Wuthering Waves is a tall rod-like structure placed on a circular platform that helps players move from one place to another faster.

You must activate a Resonance Beacon in Wuthering Waves to use it to move towards a different location. Once the Resonance Beacon is activated, open the map and you can quickly travel to another activated Resonance Beacon.

There is also a smaller version of the Resonance Beacon, as mentioned on the official website. You can use it the same way you used the Resonance Beacon to fast travel.

