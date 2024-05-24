Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards and how to get them

You need to unlock the Union Level to get the lucrative Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards that can help you progress faster in the game. You will start gaining Union Experience as soon as you begin to play the game. However, the lucrative rewards will remain locked until you complete the introductory quests in Jinzhou (the main capital).
This article will detail how to increase your Union Levels, its rewards, and how to claim them.
Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards explained
Once you have completed the introductory quests in Jinzhou and exited the capital, you can start increasing your Union Levels faster to grab more Union Level rewards. There are four different ways to increase your Union Level.
Just like earning Shell Credit, you can also increase your Union Level by completing Daily activity quests and opening chests. You can also increase your Union level by completing quests and consuming Waveplates.
There are five tiers of Union Levels that provide these different rewards. You can earn some exciting rewards after reaching every 10 levels from level five. Almost all these levels include Lustrous Tide as a reward. Here is a list of the Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards available currently:
Union Level 5:
- 5 Lustrous Tide
- 200 Astride
Union Level 15:
- 5 Lustrous Tide
- 400 Astride
Union Level 25:
- 15 Lustrous Tide
- Two Crystal Solvent
Union Level 35:
- 15 Lustrous Tide
- Four Crystal Solvent
Union Level 45
- Five-Star Weapon Supply Chest
- 1000 Astride
How to claim the Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards?
Since you have unlocked the Union Level, and now know about all the major rewards, here is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards:
- Step 1: Open the main menu
- Step 2: Click on the Event option
- Step 3: Select the Awakening Journey (third option at the upper left side)
- Step 4: Claim the rewards by clicking on the reward tier you are currently on
