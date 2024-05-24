Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards and how to get them

You need to unlock the Union Level to get the lucrative Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards that can help you progress faster in the game. You will start gaining Union Experience as soon as you begin to play the game. However, the lucrative rewards will remain locked until you complete the introductory quests in Jinzhou (the main capital).

This article will detail how to increase your Union Levels, its rewards, and how to claim them.

Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards explained

Once you have completed the introductory quests in Jinzhou and exited the capital, you can start increasing your Union Levels faster to grab more Union Level rewards. There are four different ways to increase your Union Level.

Increasing Union Level for rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Just like earning Shell Credit, you can also increase your Union Level by completing Daily activity quests and opening chests. You can also increase your Union level by completing quests and consuming Waveplates.

There are five tiers of Union Levels that provide these different rewards. You can earn some exciting rewards after reaching every 10 levels from level five. Almost all these levels include Lustrous Tide as a reward. Here is a list of the Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards available currently:

Union Level 5:

5 Lustrous Tide

200 Astride

Union Level 15:

5 Lustrous Tide

400 Astride

Union Level 25:

15 Lustrous Tide

Two Crystal Solvent

Union Level 35:

15 Lustrous Tide

Four Crystal Solvent

Union Level 45

Five-Star Weapon Supply Chest

1000 Astride

How to claim the Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards?

Click on the Awakening Journey from the Events tab (Image via Kuro Games)

Since you have unlocked the Union Level, and now know about all the major rewards, here is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards:

Step 1: Open the main menu

Open the main menu Step 2: Click on the Event option

Click on the Event option Step 3: Select the Awakening Journey (third option at the upper left side)

Select the Awakening Journey (third option at the upper left side) Step 4: Claim the rewards by clicking on the reward tier you are currently on

