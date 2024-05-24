How to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves

Farming Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves is among the most crucial tasks for any player, as these are the main in-game currency that helps in enhancing characters, Resonators, Echoes, and more. Due to the open-world action RPG being relatively new to the gacha community, the players are still looking for ways to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves.
This article will help you with all the different ways to acquire Shell Credits in the title.
Different Ways to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves
As mentioned previously, Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves can help you level up Weapons, Echoes, and different characters. While enhancing your favorite Resonators and Weapons can bolster your chances of winning more, leveling up Echoes will provide you with an additional perk called Tuning which can make you more powerful.
Follow the steps below to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves.
Complete daily missions
You can get Shell Credits once you gather at least 80 Activity Points from the daily missions. Kuro Games refreshes the set of daily missions every day and arrives with a fresh batch. Complete them daily to earn these in-game currencies.
Complete the Simulation Field: Shell Credit
While the game has brought plenty of amazing Simulation Field events you can complete for amazing rewards, the Simulation Field: Shell Credit is the most crucial one among them when you are trying to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves.
That said, do note that completing this Simulation Field will require 40 Stamina points. Therefore, check out our article to increase your Stamina Points to the maximum in the game before approaching this Simulation Field.
Complete weekly challenges
Like daily missions, completing the weekly challenges can also help you farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves. These challenges take a little more time to complete. However, the rewards (Shell Credit and Skill materials) compensate enough for the trouble.
Completing Boss Challenges
Defeat the Boss Challenges and the Tacet Discords (available in the Tacet Fields) to earn plenty of Shell Credits. While these challenges can become your source of infinite Shell Credits, the credits you get for completing the challenges for the first time will always be much greater.
Defeat enemies
You can earn Shell Credits by completing side quests and main missions. As you keep defeating enemies in the story mode, your stock of Shell Credits will also keep increasing.
Collect Treasure Chests
Completing the different challenges as the story progresses will help you earn Treasure Chests, which can be a great source for farming Shell Credits in the game.
Follow Sportskeeda for more such crucial Wuthering Waves-related guides
- Levitators in WuWa explained
- Does WuWa have cross-platform compatibility
- How to play co-op in WuWa
- Version 1.0 banners and release dates
- WuWa reveals livestream overview
- WuWa "crashing on startup" error
- WuWa "dll files being modified" error fixes
- All resonance Beacon locations in Wuming Bay
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!