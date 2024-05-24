How to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves

Farming Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves is among the most crucial tasks for any player, as these are the main in-game currency that helps in enhancing characters, Resonators, Echoes, and more. Due to the open-world action RPG being relatively new to the gacha community, the players are still looking for ways to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves.

This article will help you with all the different ways to acquire Shell Credits in the title.

Different Ways to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves

As mentioned previously, Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves can help you level up Weapons, Echoes, and different characters. While enhancing your favorite Resonators and Weapons can bolster your chances of winning more, leveling up Echoes will provide you with an additional perk called Tuning which can make you more powerful.

Follow the steps below to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves.

Complete daily missions

You can get Shell Credits once you gather at least 80 Activity Points from the daily missions. Kuro Games refreshes the set of daily missions every day and arrives with a fresh batch. Complete them daily to earn these in-game currencies.

Complete the Simulation Field: Shell Credit

Complete Simulation Field missions to earn Shell Credits (Image via Kuro Games)

While the game has brought plenty of amazing Simulation Field events you can complete for amazing rewards, the Simulation Field: Shell Credit is the most crucial one among them when you are trying to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves.

That said, do note that completing this Simulation Field will require 40 Stamina points. Therefore, check out our article to increase your Stamina Points to the maximum in the game before approaching this Simulation Field.

Complete weekly challenges

Like daily missions, completing the weekly challenges can also help you farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves. These challenges take a little more time to complete. However, the rewards (Shell Credit and Skill materials) compensate enough for the trouble.

Completing Boss Challenges

Win in Boss Battles to earn Shell Credits (Image via Kuro Games)

Defeat the Boss Challenges and the Tacet Discords (available in the Tacet Fields) to earn plenty of Shell Credits. While these challenges can become your source of infinite Shell Credits, the credits you get for completing the challenges for the first time will always be much greater.

Defeat enemies

You can earn Shell Credits by completing side quests and main missions. As you keep defeating enemies in the story mode, your stock of Shell Credits will also keep increasing.

Collect Treasure Chests

Completing the different challenges as the story progresses will help you earn Treasure Chests, which can be a great source for farming Shell Credits in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more such crucial Wuthering Waves-related guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback