Best Rover build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Rover is the main protagonist in Wuthering Waves and will be available as a playable character from the start of the game. While you can choose between the male and female versions of the entity, their playstyle and attributes remain the same. It is worth noting that Rover will obtain more attributes as they progress into the main story but will begin their journey with only Spectro.

Thus, this article provides a complete guide on how to build the Spectro Rover in Wuthering Waves, including their best Echoes, weapons, team comps, and more.

Best build for Spectro Rover in Wuthering Waves

Best Echoes for Rover

1) Celestial Light

Celestial Light (Image via Kuro Games)

Celestial Light is the best Echo set for Rover in Wuthering Waves. It provides Spectro DMG up to 40% with an almost 100% uptime in proper team rotations from its complete 5-pc set.

2) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds is a decent alternative for Rover as a support and sub-DPS unit in Wuthering Waves. The character gains a 10% Energy Regen from the 2-pc set bonus and buffs the next Resonator’s ATK to enter the field by 22.5%.

3) Rejuvenating Glow

Rejuvenating Glow (Image via Kuro Games)

Rejuvenating Glow is a decent option for a healer support build. This set can be used only after obtaining Sequence Node 4 since it allows Rover to heal all the party members after casting the ultimate. Furthermore, using this set will also buff the entire team’s ATK.

Prioritize the following main stats while farming the Echo set for Spectro Rover:

COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

COST3: Spectro DMG or Energy

COST3: Spectro DMG or Energy

COST1: ATK%

COST1: ATK%

For the Echo sub-stats, you can prioritize the following:

Crit Rate or Crit DMG ATK% Energy Skill DMG or Liberation DMG

Echo ability

Mourning Aix

Mourning Aix (Image via Kuro Games)

Mourning Aix is the best Echo ability since it is the only set that provides the Spectro DMG bonus. Using the skill triggers the Echo transformation and performs two strikes, dealing Spectro DMG.

Once the transformation is undone, Rover will receive Spectro DMG and Resonance Liberation DMG bonuses for 15 seconds.

Impermanence Heron

Impermanence Heron (Image via Kuro Games)

Impermanence Heron is a decent alternative for the main Echo ability for Rover. Using the skill will deal Havoc DMG to enemies, and the character will regain 10 Resonance Energy if the initial attack hits the enemy.

Furthermore, if the unit uses an Outro Skill within the next 15 seconds, the next Resonator to enter the field will receive a significant DMG boost for 12 seconds.

Rover Forte skill priority

Rover Forte (Image via Kuro Games)

Prioritize Spectro Rover’s skills in the following order:

Resonance Liberation > Forte Circuit > Resonance Skill > Basic ATK > Intro Skill

Rover is generally used in a quick swap team so focus on her Resonance Liberation (ultimate) and Forte Circuit.

Best weapons for Rover

1) Emerald of Genesis

Emerald of Genesis is a 5-star Sword that can be obtained for free once you reach Union Level 45. It is also Rover’s best weapon in Wuthering Waves since it provides a Crit Rate bonus from its second stat.

Furthermore, the Sword's passive increases the wielder's Energy Regen and ATK.

2) Commander of Conviction

Commander of Conviction is an amazing 4-star option for Rover since it provides a ton of ATK from both its second stat and passive.

3) Lunar Cutter

Lunar Cutter is another 4-star alternative that you can give it Rover. It also provides a lot of ATK from its second stat and passive.

Best teams for Spectro Rover

Rover, Baizhi, and Yangyang (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of the best team comps for Spectro Rover:

Rover + Yangyang + Baizhi

Rover + Sanhua + Verina

Rover + Sanhua + Baizhi/Jianxin

It is important to note that Wuthering Waves is still a new game, and there is no Spectro main DPS available, so Rover’s team comps are currently limited.

