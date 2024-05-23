Wuthering Waves Iris locations and farming routes

Iris in Wuthering Waves is a very important material as it is required for the ascension of certain Resonators. Farming it as frequently as possible is the best way to ensure that these characters quickly ascend and reach the maximum level possible in the game. This resource can be found in a very limited area in the overworld.

This article lists all the locations of Iris in Kuro Games' latest RPG, along with the optimal farming route to save precious time.

Wuthering Waves Iris locations and farming guide

Iris farming route in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games Studio)

Iris in Wuthering Waves is only found in the Whining Aix's Mire. You can find six pieces of the material towards the left of the highlighted Resonance Beacon.

You can start your Iris farming route from this area and continue upwards near the northern edges of the tornado to get a couple more. After this, you can head to the southern side of the tornado. You can collect a total of 12 Iris while passing through the tornado.

The next stop is the periphery of the Whining Aix's Mire's depths. You can collect two more Iris before heading to the final location, which is north from the central Resonance Beacon. You will find three more pieces of Iris growing here to bring the total count to 26.

You can also purchase 15 more Iris by interacting with Koko in the Jinzhou Main City. Koko can be found managing the Shifang Pharmacy.

Resonators that use Iris in Wuthering Waves

Expand Tweet

Iris is currently used by the Resonators, Calcharo and Taoqi. Calcharo is a 5-star Electro Resonator, while Taoqi is a 4-star Havoc Resonator.

Calcharo will be readily available in the Novice banner, as well as the Beginner's Choice and Standard banner. Taoqi will make her first banner appearance in Phase II of Version 1.0 during Yinlin's limited character banner in Wuthering Waves.

A total of 120 Iris will be needed to ascend both Calcharo and Taoqi. This means that farming whenever Iris spawns on the map and purchasing the material from Koko whenever possible is important to quickly level up and ascend these Resonators.

Apart from Iris, there are plenty of other flowers that grow in the overworld. These include Pecok Flower, which is used for Jiyan's ascension, and Belle Poppy Flower which is used for Encore's ascension.

Check out more articles related to the game below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback