How to install Wuthering Waves on PC: Preload and official download methods

Wuthering Waves is now available for preload starting today, May 21, 2024, for both PC and mobile devices. While the mobile preload went live earlier, the PC launchers have now been released for Windows and the Epic Games Store. Interested players can use this opportunity the get the game installed on their devices in anticipation of the global release.

The steps required to preload Wuthering Waves on PC can be found in detail below.

How to preload Wuthering Waves on PC

There are a total of two possible methods to preload Wuthering Waves as of now. These include:

Using the official launcher

The Epic Games Store page (Image via Epic Games)

Players can now download the official launcher for the Windows version of Wuthering Waves by visiting the game's official website and selecting the Windows option.

Additionally, those who are planning to obtain the title via the Epic Games Store can do so by visiting the game's official storefront.

Using the Google Play Games workaround

The Play Store page for the game (Image via Google Play)

Interestingly, it seems there is an alternate way to install Wuthering Waves on PC before. This involves heading to the Google Play Store via a web browser and installing the downloaded.exe file. The steps are as follows:

Head to the URL, https://play.google.com

Once you're in the Google Play Store, log in using your Google account.

After logging in, use the Search function to search for the game.

Assuming you have a compatible browser and PC, the Play Store page for Wuthering Waves will be displayed, with a “Install on Windows” button, colored green.

Click on the button to begin downloading a setup file.

Open the setup file, and begin the download process.

Once the launcher downloads all 18 gigabytes of data, you will be presented with an “Enter” option. Click on it to boot the game and download additional in-game resources (approximately 1 GB).

Keep in mind that the option is only available for Windows PCs.

While there is no way to enter the game until it officially launches on May 22, 2024, it is still possible to select your server of choice, after logging in using your email, among other methods.

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play action RPG from the developer of Punishing Gray Raven, Kuro Games. The game features a vast open world to explore and characters to collect, along with a heavy emphasis on combat.

The game is set to release for PC, Android, and iOS devices. A Mac version is currently in development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback