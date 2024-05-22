Kuro Games addresses Wuthering Waves Android crashing issue; Fix released

Wuthering Waves is all set to launch tomorrow, May 23, 2024, for Android, iOS, and PC platforms worldwide. Unfortunately, it would seem that certain Android users were facing hard crashes when starting up the game, after completing the pre-download. Developer Kuro Games has already issued a fix for the same, which is admittedly a bit involved.

Read on to learn more about the issue, and how to fix it.

Wuthering Waves Android crash issue receives an official fix

As detailed within the official Wuthering Waves Twitter/X account, the game was plagued with a series of unfortunate crashes when attempting to boot it on some Android devices.

Interestingly, this issue would only take place post-download and did not affect download speeds or progress in any way.

Kuro Games has already released an official patch for the game, which is expected to solve this issue. Players who are currently experiencing the problem have been instructed to uninstall and reinstall the game from scratch - and thus go through the process of re-downloading game files once again from the Google Play Store page.

It should be noted that this is a pre-release patch, and is entirely unrelated to the launching of the game servers. The game is currently inaccessible and will unlock tomorrow, May 23, 2024, at 10 am (UTC +8). Players can, however, access the pre-download of the game via its Android, iOS, and PC launchers and/or storefronts.

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play action RPG from the developer of Punishing: Gray Raven, Kuro Games. It features gorgeous anime-styled cel-shaded visuals and is coupled with a massive open world to explore. The game also emphasizes combat, and rewards high-level, skill-based gameplay. Much like Genshin Impact, this title also features multiple party members and a focus on exploration.

