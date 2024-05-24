Wuthering Waves The Past is the Future: Continued quest guide

The Past is the Future: Continued quest in Wuthering Waves is the second part of the quest series of the same name. It is significantly shorter than the first one and can be done within 10-15 minutes. The rewards you will receive for this quest include 500 Union EXP and 40 Astrites among others. There will also be an epilogue of 2-3 minutes after you complete it.

This article will provide a detailed walkthrough and highlight the important objectives that need to be completed to finish The Past is the Future: Continued quest and the overall series in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves The Past is the Future: Continued quest location and guide

Starting location for The Past is the Future: Continued side quest (Image via Kuro Games)

The Past is the Future: Continued side quest in Wuthering Waves can be started by waiting for one in-game day after the completion of The Past is the Future: Introduction. You can change the in-game time to immediately do the quest.

Once you have done this, teleport to the Lake Heights resonance beacon and take the left road to meet Shixia in a small camp. After talking to her, you have to head to the foot of the West Hill.

Climb up the West Hill and open the object left by Shiyu

Reach the summit to watch a beautiful sunrise (Image via Kuro Games)

This is a very easy task and won't take more than two to three minutes to complete. The grapple generator is a great tool present during the climb that makes this objective very easy. Continue along the path given by the game. Use the wooden bridges to recover stamina and you will eventually make it to the summit of the West Hill and meet Shixia.

After talking to Shixia, open the box left by her sister, Shiyu. Have another conversation with Shixia to end The Past is the Future: Continued side quest in Wuthering Waves.

Talk to Shixia behind the theater (Epilogue)

The epilogue of this three-quest series (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing the second quest, you can meet Shixia in the same location where you started The Past is the Future: Introduction side quest. A small girl named Mumin will find the original gift left to Shixia by her sister, Shiyu. After Shixia encourages Mumin to go through the waterfall, the quest will end and you will receive a photo of the Jinzhou sunrise.

