Wuthering Waves The Past is the Future: Introduction quest guide

The Past is the Future: Introduction quest in Wuthering Waves is the first of a three-quest series. In this side quest, you will help a girl find gifts left behind by her elder sister. This quest should take about 30-45 minutes to complete and will reward you 500 Union EXP and 40 Astrites among many others. The quest features a good amount of traversal in Jinzhou and some easy puzzles as well.

This article will give a comprehensive walkthrough filled with the necessary objectives that need to be completed to finish The Past is the Future: Introduction side quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves The Past is the Future: Introduction quest location and guide

Starting location for The Past is the Future side quest series. (Image via Kuro Games)

The Past is the Future: Introduction side quest in Wuthering Waves can be started by going to the big tree which is located on the eastern side of Jinzhou. Talk to Shixia and she will mention that she is trying to find a gift with the help of her dog, Pudding.

Note: The second photo in the Photos of the Jinzhou quest is also taken in this location.

Use sensor to find the gift, go through the waterfall, and arrive at the first tree

Go through the waterfall to continue the quest. (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the sensor by accessing the utility menu. You will not find the gift but Shixia will tell you that the next location is through the waterfall. Proceed through it to find Shixia waiting for you under a tree. She will ask Pudding to search for clues.

Find the clues by following the guidance of Pudding

Pudding is the best ally you could ask for. (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow Pudding's trail and dig up the highlighted areas. The first spot it finds will reveal a Basic Supply Chest. Continue following Pudding till it stops at the second spot. This is where the first gift, an old report card, from Shixia's first exam as a child can be found.

Proceed forward and make a dish at the picnic stove

Shixia will provide further backstory about her sister. (Image via Kuro Games)

Continue to the next spot that Shixia mentions. You will find a cooking stove and two chairs. Shixia will ask to relax for the day. You have the chance to cook either Jinzhou Skewers or Milky Fish Soup. The required ingredients for both dishes are listed below:

Jinzhou Skewers: Raw Meat x2 and Lemongrass x1

Raw Meat x2 and Lemongrass x1 Milky Fish Soup: Fish x1, Angelica x1 and Perilla x1

Have a nice meal with Shixia and hear her childhood stories before heading out to the next location.

Find the clues following Pudding's guidance

The chest is behind a Fissured Ledge. (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you arrive at the marked location, you have to follow Pudding again. The first spot that it finds will reveal three Tacet Discords that need to be defeated. You will also find two Tacetite Fulminates. Use the levitator and throw it at the Fissured Ledge Pudding found to get the next gift. You can use another Tacetite Fulminate to reveal a Standard Supply Chest opposite to the tree.

Proceed forward and arrive at the third tree

Reaching the third tree requires you to climb a few rocks. (Image via Kuro Games)

You will have to climb up a few rocks to reach the third tree. Unfortunately, Pudding won't be able to accompany you because of the elevation. Proceed further and you will arrive at a heart-shaped pond. There is a letter under this tree which reveals a riddle that you have to solve.

Solve the puzzle to find the gift

The Rover is quite smart. (Image via Kuro Games)

While this is classified as a puzzle, you don't have to do anything as the Rover will solve the puzzle for you. Go to the marked spot to think about the riddle. Once the answer is clear, you can find the exact location of this gift. Dig it up and read the letter with Shixia.

Proceed forward and arrive at the fourth tree

A fairly easy ascent will be your final objective. (Image via Kuro Games)

Another ascent is required after finding the third gift. Make sure to manage your stamina well while climbing. Don't try to climb to the fourth tree directly before reaching each checkpoint on the way as this will not progress the quest.

Once you reach the fourth tree, have a conversation with Shixia who will ask you to accompany her to the West Summit mountain climb. She will also thank you for your help in this quest. Once the conversation concludes, The Past is the Future: Introduction side quest in Wuthering Waves will be completed.

