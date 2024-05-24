Wuthering Waves Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 quest guide

Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 is a side quest in Wuthering Waves. It is a pretty short mission where Rovers meet two NPCs, who are trying to publish a magazine. You must help them by taking a simple quiz and deciding the content of the book. You can obtain several in-game items by completing the quest, such as Astrite rewards, Medium Energy Core, Shell Credits, and Medium Resonance Potion.

This article will provide a complete guide on how to do the Journal of Jinzhou: Vol.1 Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 Quest location and guide

Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 quest location (Image via Kuro Games)

To start the mission, teleport to the Resonance Beacon near the Souvenir Shop in the main city of Jinzhou and head northeast to find two NPCs named Xingzhu and Yingzhu. The former is just a kid "Girl" and the latter is a Female Staff Member from the Ministry of Development.

Interact with the kid Girl to trigger a brief cutscene of dialogues and start the quest. The NPC will request your help and ask you to take a simple quiz to help with the trivia section of the magazine they plan to publish. Once that is done, talk to the other NPC to start the quiz.

It is worth adding that you will receive all the rewards even if you fail to give any correct answer during the quiz. However, if you wish to know the correct answers, you can find them below.

Talk to the tall lady and take the quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are all the questions from Yingzhu's quiz and the correct answers:

Question I: What is the Sentinal of Jinzhou called?

A. Jue.

Question II: Which department of the Huaxu Academy is responsible for making Tacetite weapons?

A. Department of Safety.

After answering both questions, the NPCs will exchange a few dialogues. Next, you must talk to Xingzhu (Girl) and answer one final question.

Question III: Which of these isn't in the recipe for the famous Spicy Pulled Chicken?

A. Caltrop.

Once you have answered all the questions, it will trigger a cutscene and end the quest.

Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 quest rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

As a reward for completing the Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 Side Quest in Wuthering Waves:

Astrite x10

Shell Credits x6,000

Medium Resonance Core x2

Medium Energy Core x1

This concludes the Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 Side Quest guide.

