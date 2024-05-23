How to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves

There are multiple methods to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves. Completing daily missions, playing events, and game modes will help you obtain this premium currency and unlock new characters and weapons from the in-game gacha system, Convene. You can use 160 Astrite to pull them on any banner or exchange them for summoning currencies.

Those who prefer microtransactions can purchase Astrite at the in-app store. If you are a F2P player, you will need to invest time and farm for them in-game by performing various activities.

With that said, this article lists all methods to help you get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves.

Complete guide to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves

Astrite is a premium in-game currency used for pulling new Resonators and weapons from the in-game gacha (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned, you can exchange Astrite for gacha tickets, Lustrous Tide, Radiant Tide, and Forging Tide to pull on Wuthering Waves banners.

You must exchange 160 Astrite for one unit of each type of Tide at the in-game shop. Lustrous Tide are used to pull on Novice, Character, and Weapon Permanent Convene and Radiant Tide on Character Event Convene and Forging Tide on Weapon Event Convene.

Astrite also has another usage: replenishing your Waveplate, equivalent to stamina. However, the best way to spend them is to pull on the banners to get limited characters and weapons.

Below are all the ways to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves.

Explore the open world

Explore the open world to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Wave offers a vast and highly interactive open world, Solaris 3. You can find various chests, puzzles, and monsters while exploring the world. Ensure you open every chest and solve puzzles to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves as a reward.

Complete quests

You can complete daily quests, companion stories, side quests, and tutorial quests to get Astrite (Image via Kuro Games)

You can complete multiple quests in Wuthering Waves for various rewards and to progress the story. The title offers the main story, side, companion stories, tutorial quests, and daily quests. Clearing each grants a certain number of Astrites. Ensure you complete all quests as you progress to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves.

Tutorials

You can read newly unlocked tutorials to get Astrite (Image via Kuro Games)

The system will familiarize you with various in-game mechanics by showing a tutorial as you progress. You can access them in the Terminal and get Astrite by learning about each newly unlocked in-game mechanic. Each tutorial read grants one Astrite in Wuthering Waves.

Trophies

Complete various activities in Trophies to get Astrite (Image via Kuro Games)

Trophies have four categories: Exploration, Journey, Battles, and Voices. Each contains various activities or missions that you can complete to get Astrite. The Exploration includes activities related to exploring the world, and Journey offers activities that require completing quests.

Battles have combat-related activities, and Voices require upgrading Resonators, Data Bank, and more. Completing each activity rewards a certain number of Astrite as rewards, from the lowest five to the highest 20, depending on the mission’s difficulty.

You will complete most missions while progressing and exploring. However, you can check if you’ve missed some and attempt to clear all to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves.

Increase Cooking, Synthesis, and Data Bank level

You can level up the Data Bank to get Astrite (Image via Kuro Games)

Data Bank stores information about Echoes you’ve farmed. Unlocking a new Echo in Wuthering Waves raises the Data Bank’s level. The highest you can upgrade the Data Bank is level 20. Reaching each level grants a certain amount of Astrite as a reward.

Cooking is a feature that helps you prepare various food items, which buffs Resonators. You can cook food items or make ingredients to earn proficiency points and upgrade the Chef level. Like Data Bak, each upgrade grants Astrite as a reward.

Similarly, the Synthesizer is another feature that helps craft potions and in-game items and purify materials. Like cooking, you can earn Proficiency points by synthesizing items and upgrading your Synthesis Level. Each level upgrade grants Astrite as a reward.

Events

Play various ongoing events to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Several Wuthering Waves events are available at launch. These will help you get various rewards, including Astrite. You can participate in ongoing events such as Echo Hunters, Ascendant Aces, and Awakening Journey. All mentioned events grant Astrite as a reward.

Daily Activity Tasks and Drifting Inscriptions

Complete daily activities each day to get Astrite (Image via Kuro Games)

Undertaking Daily Activity Tasks or dailies and clearing Drifting Inscription missions will help you get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves. You can find them in the Guidebook menu, accessible from the Terminal.

Daily Activity Task unlocks upon clearing Huanglong 1 ACT 3 of the main story. You can complete various activities and earn activity points. There are five Activity Points milestones: 20, 40, 60, 80, and 100. Reaching each Milestone grants multiple rewards, including Astrite. The activities reset daily, so ensure you complete them all every day.

On the other hand, Drifting Inscription offers a set of tasks that you can complete to upgrade its stages. Each upgrade grants various in-game items as rewards, including Astrite.

Game Modes

You can earn Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves by participating in Tower of Adversity and Depths of Illusive Realm game modes. The former game mode is divided into three categories: Stable Zone, Experimental Zone, and Hazard Zone. All categories have multiple stages to clear and earn you Astrite as a reward.

Meanwhile, Depths of Illusive Realm is a roguelike game mode. You select a Resonator, enter the realm, and collect random buffs to defeat the enemies. Clearing challenges in this game mode also rewards Astrite.

You can also exchange Drill Data Sets at the Drill Store for Astrite. Participate in Tactical Hologram game mode and defeat the featured bosses for the first time to get Astrite fast in Wuthering Waves.

