Upon starting your journey into the world of Solaris-3, players will meet a wonderful cast of characters in Wuthering Waves. While this new open-world gacha ARPG offers some pretty helpful characters right off the start, they will eventually have to start their grind to collect Astrites, the premium currency of the game.

There are many ways to stack loads of Astrites easily, but one of the easiest ways is by completing Daily Activity tasks to earn 60 Astrites daily. However, if you are new to the game, Dailies or activity tasks are not unlocked by default. Follow this guide to find out how to unlock Dailies in Wuthering Waves easily.

Wuthering Waves Dailies guide: How to unlock Daily Activity Tasks

Huanglong 1 Act 3 quest unlocks Daily Activity Tasks. (Image via Kuro Games)

Players coming from other ARPG gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail might already know how these games require you to complete certain quests in order to unlock their Daily Rewards. As Kuro Games' latest title shares many similarities with both popular games, it is no surprise that you will need to complete certain quests to unlock Dailies in Wuthering Waves.

Players can unlock the Dailies in Wuthering Waves by completing Huanglong 1 Act 3. At the end of this quest, players will find themselves in a cavern under the Qichi Village located north of Jinzhou. Once there, they will have to follow the mysterious TD which leads them to a diary, after which the quest automatically ends and you will unlock Daily Activities.

If you're having trouble with game performance during the fight against Scar, try adjusting the settings in Wuthering Waves for smoother gameplay.

What are Daily Activity Tasks in Wuthering Waves

Daily Activity Tasks in the game. (Image via Kuro Games)

As the name suggests, Daily Activity Tasks are a bunch of activities for players to perform. After unlocking them, players can click on the Guidelines icon located next to the Events tab to find the Activity tab where all activity tasks will be listed.

Upon completing a task, players will gain activity points which will fill the bar at the bottom of the Activity tab. They only need to fill the bar to 100 points to claim all Daily Rewards.

Here is the list of Daily Active Tasks you can do in the game:

Complete one Daily Quest to get 40 activity points.

Complete one simulation change to get 20 activity points.

Absrod one Echo to get 20 activity points.

Complete Cooking Once to get 20 activity points.

Perform Intro Skill three times in total to get 10 activity points.

Perform Resonance Liberation three times in total to get 10 activity points.

Upgrade Resonator Level once to get 20 activity points.

Most of the Daily Activity Tasks can be completed simply by exploring and fighting enemies. Completing a Daily Quest will net you 40 activity points at once.

Players who want to rush through their Daily Activity Tasks can consider doing the Daily Quest for some easy activity points. Asking for help from friends for fighting-related Daily Quests is also possible as Wuthering Waves supports co-op.

On collecting 100 activity points, players can collect:

60 Astrites

2000 Union EXP

Two Medium Resonance Potions

20000 Shell Credit

Two Medium Energy Core

Two Medium Sealed Tube

One random Echo

Daily tasks are an easy way to net you some Astrites, but redeeming Wuthering Waves codes is the best way to do it. However, if you have already redeemed all codes, then grinding Daily tasks is highly recommended.

