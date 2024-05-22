Wuthering Waves redeem codes - May 2024

Kuro Games will soon launch Wuthering Waves, one of the most anticipated gacha games of 2024. The pre-download feature is already out, so make sure you download the game files in advance. Players must already know that developers have prepared a plethora of rewards for joining the game soon after the global launch.

Additionally, redemption codes are circulating on the internet, which players can use to get more in-game rewards. While there is no information on the codes' expiry, it is advised to claim them soon. Here is everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves redeem codes and how to claim them.

All redemption codes for Wuthering Waves

Players already have access to three Wuthering Waves redemption codes ahead of the game's launch. Here are all the active redemption codes you can claim:

WUTHERINGWAVESGIFT

WUTHERINGGIFT

WUTHERING2024

There is no information about the rewards that can be obtained from claiming the codes. Speculations suggest players might receive more Asterite, Lustrous/Radiant Tides, EXP materials, and more. Thus make sure to redeem them, as you will need as many resources and summons as possible to have a better gameplay experience during early progression.

The article will be updated when more information is available from Kuro Games.

How to redeem Wuthering Waves redeem codes

The redeem codes feature can be unlocked by reaching Union Level 2. Thus, you should focus on clearing the main story chapters and quickly level up to claim the rewards. These codes can only be redeemed within the game and no web redemption methods are available as of now.

If the method is anything similar to the CBT2 version, players could redeem codes using the in-game feature using the following steps:

Launch the game and login to your account

Open the Settings

Go to "Other" options

Select the Redemption Code feature

Type or paste the codes in the prompt box and hit the confirm option. The active codes should send the rewards directly to the in-game mailbox for players to claim.

Official artwork from Kuro Games (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves is the latest IP by Kuro Games and is officially set to launch on May 23, 2024 (UTC+8). It is a free-to-play game with action RPG and open-world elements. You wake up as Rover in a futuristic post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious catastrophe known as the Lament swept the globe.

The world is filled with unknown entities and monsters. Humanity is on the verge of extinction but quickly adapted and is gradually on its way to rebuilding civilization. After waking from a deep slumber, you will travel the vast lands filled with monsters and novel technologies as you try to recollect your lost memories.

