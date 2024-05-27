Ultimate Wuthering Waves quests guide

Wuthering Waves has plenty of quests that will satisfy any explorer's heart. The quests in this game are divided into five categories. These are the main quests, side quests, companion stories, exploration quests, and tutorial quests. The main ones are quite easy and straightforward to do, but the remaining four have a lot more tasks that include objectives and may be quite hard to understand at first.

This article will list every single quest currently available in Wuthering Waves with a brief synopsis along with the starting location.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be constantly updated with the latest information.

All Wuthering Waves quests in version 1.0

We Promise We Deliver

We Promise, We Deliver exploration quest (Image via Kuro Games)

We Promise We Deliver is the first exploration quest in the game and it deals with the problems in the Port City of Guixu. You will team up with Lollo Logistics to navigate the situation and face the perils of the Sea of Flames. To start this quest, approach the bulletin board near the Synthesizer in Jinzhou.

Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life

Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life exploration quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life is the first exploration quest in the Tiger's Maw region. You will be tasked with resolving a problem faced by an elderly man named Uncle Hong in the Tiger's Maw Mine. Go below the Grand Library to find the Ministry of Development HQ and talk to Xiaoyu to start the quest.

When the Forest is No Longer Dim

When the Forest is No Longer Dim exploration quest (Image via Kuro Games)

When the Forest is No Longer Dim is an exploration quest that deals with the Dim Forest's toxic environment. The toxins surrounding the Giant Banyan will be cleansed once you complete the quest. To start it, approach the researcher named Mingjing near the Synthesizer resonance beacon in Jinzhou.

Stygian Lacrimosa

Stygian Lacrimosa exploration quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Stygian Lacrimosa is an exploration quest in the Whining Aix's Mire. This quest will allow you to dispel the storm located in the center of the region. Clearing this storm will also allow you to farm 14 Iris. Go to the Lollo Warehouse by teleporting to the region's resonance nexus to start the quest.

Shadows of the Past

Shadows of the Past is the second exploration quest in the Tiger's Maw. It is a continuation of the Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life quest. You will have to deal with the damage caused by the Lampylumen Myriad deep inside the Tiger's Maw. Return to Xiaoyu a day after completing Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life to start.

First Trial

First Trial tutorial quest starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

First Trial is a tutorial quest that can be completed by simply talking to Maqi, the receptionist of the Pioneer Association in Jinzhou. Teleport to the resonance beacon nearby and have a brief chat to complete.

Remnants of the Past Days

Remnants of the Past Days tutorial quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Remnants of the Past Days is a tutorial quest that helps you understand the mechanic and usage of Sonance Caskets. The quest will automatically appear after you collect one Sonance Casket. Talk to Relic Master Chenpi in Jinzhou to start and finish the quest.

Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories

Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories tutorial quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Honorary Chef: Taste of Memories is a tutorial quest aimed at introducing the cooking mechanism in the game. Talk to Panhua, the owner of the restaurant in Jinzhou, and help her cook a recipe to console a crying girl. Buy groceries from Mahe to cook the recipe and complete the quest to unlock the side quest, A Taste for Everything.

Alone in the Abyss

Alone in the Abyss tutorial quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Alone in the Abyss is a tutorial quest that unlocks the Tower of Adversity challenge. Teleport to the Wuming Bay resonance nexus to start the quest. Complete one zone in the Tower of Adversity to finish this quick tutorial quest.

SOL3 Phase Ascension: Phase I

SOL3 Ascension: Phase I tutorial quest starting location in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

SOL3 Phase Ascension: Phase 1 is a tutorial quest and the first ascension quest in the game. Completing it will increase your SOL3 Phase rank. Start the quest by teleporting to the Jinzhou resonance nexus. Continue to the next location marked on the map to find the Gate Trial. Defeat the enemies to ascend your SOL3 Phase rank and complete this tutorial quest.

Somnoire: Illusive Realms

Somnoire: Illusive Realms tutorial quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Somnoire: Illusive Realms is a tutorial quest that serves as the introduction to the limited event, Depths of Illusive Realm. Teleport to the Waving Battlefield resonance beacon in Whining Aix's Mire and interact with the NPC to start this tutorial quest and the event.

Pedestal Device

Pedestal Device is a tutorial quest that can only be unlocked once you reach Union Rank 27. It will teach you the basics of the tactical hologram utility tool. Interact with the NPC named Qingqong to the right of the Jinzhou resonance nexus to start the quest.

Camp Raid

Camp Raid side quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Camp Raid is one of the first side quests that can be completed in the game. It focuses on a bold strategy created by an NPC named Cunren to eliminate Exiles. Teleport to the Gorges of Depths resonance nexus and head down to the camp to start the quest.

The Silver-haired Echo Trainer side quest series

The Silver-haired Echo Trainer side quest series (Image via Kuro Games)

The Silver-haired Echo Trainer side quest series includes three quests, and the first one can be unlocked after reaching Union Level 16. The quest series starts with old man named Jingzhu trying to woo an elderly woman named Linghan by collecting Echoes. Go down from the Jinzhou resonance nexus to start this quest series.

The second side quest in the series involves the upgrading of Echoes and Jingzhu's continued pursuit of Linghan. Answer the call from Chixia after completing the first quest to start this one.

The final side quest in the series helps you understand the tuning system of Echoes and the conclusion of Jingzhu's story with Linghan. Answer the former's call after completing the second quest to start the finale of this side quest series.

The Past is the Future side quest series

The Past is the Future side quest series in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Past is the Future side quest series features three quests. The quest series tasks the Rover to help an NPC named Shixia to understand the cryptic gifts left by her sister, Shiyu. To start this quest series, go behind the theater in Jinzhou to find Shixia under the big cherry blossom tree.

After completing the first side quest, adjust your time and meet Shixia near the camp to the right of Lake Heights. Complete the second side quest to unlock a brief epilogue that gives you a small reward. The epilogue can be started by returning to the same cherry blossom tree.

Messenger

Messenger side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Messenger is a side quest located in the Wenye Beach region of Dim Forest. It is a very simple side quest as you will have to help a researcher get a data chip which will take 2-3 minutes at best. To start the quest, teleport to the Wenye Beach resonance beacon and go south to find a small camp.

A Quest of Wits side quest series

A Quest of Wits side quest series in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

A Quest of Wits is a short side quest series located inside the hole mentioned in the Messenger quest. Drop down into the hole to find two NPCs that will ask you a question. Answering correctly will give you a small reward. As of now, you can do this quest twice. A new quest will pop-up after 24 hours in real world time.

A Free Meal? quest series

A Free Meal? side quest series in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

A Free Meal? is a side quest series that can be started in the Tiger's Maw. The series has two quests and features some annoying puzzles that can be hard to solve at first. Teleport to the Distribution Center resonance beacon to start the first quest.

Upon the completion of the first side quest, change your in-game time to the next day to unlock the second quest. You will receive an emergency call requesting for backup. Help the NPC to start the final part of this side quest series.

A Taste of Everything

A Taste of Everything side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

A Taste of Everything is a side quest that is available in Jinzhou. Approach Mahe's grocery store and talk to him to start this quest. The quest involves creating a rare recipe and spending a day out with Chixia in Jinzhou.

Listen to Animals' Words quest series

Listen to Animals' Words side quest series in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Listen to Animals' Words is a wholesome side quest series that focuses on a researcher trying to create a program to translate the speech of cats and rabbits. The first quest focuses on the former while the second one deals with the latter. To start this side quest series, go down from the Jinzhou resonance nexus and talk to the researcher.

To complete the second side quest, teleport to the resonance beacon in the Central Plains that is outside the entrance to Jinzhou. Go forward a little bit to talk with the researcher again. Do note that you will have to wait for a daily server reset to do this side quest.

Lost Ranger

Lost Ranger side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Lost Ranger is a small side quest where you can help an old woman named Grandma Jue who is worried about her son Guhong. You can start this quest by going left from the Jinzhou resonance nexus and talking to the former. Save Guhong from a couple of Tacet Discords near the Impermenance Heron lair and report back to Grandma Jue to finish the quest.

No Response Tonight

No Response Tonight side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

No Response Tonight is a side quest in the Dim Forest. You have to repair a malfunctioned robot by finding specific parts. During this quest, you will also have the chance to do the Shooting Party side quest. To start the No Response Tonight side quest, teleport to the resonance beacon overlooking the Violet Banyan.

Shooting Party

Shooting Party side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned before, the Shooting Party side quest can be unlocked mid-way into the No Response Tonight side quest. However, you can also unlock this quest without needing to do the latter. The quest focuses on an Exile trying to scam people with impossible aiming challenges. Start the quest by teleporting to the Settle Range resonance beacon and going left until you find a camp.

Danger! Explosive!

Danger! Explosive! side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Danger! Explosive! is a side quest that can be initiated in the Dim Forest. The quest focuses on an Exile trying to hoard explosive barrels for a particular task. Teleport to the Dim Forest resonance nexus and go left. Climb up a small hill until you spot the Exile with his explosives. Blow up these explosive barrels to start the quest.

Journal of Jinzhou side quest series

Journal of Jinzhou side quest series in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Journal of Jinzhou is a side quest series that can be started by teleporting to the Jinzhou resonance nexus and going up. You can spot a girl and a Ministry of Development staff. Talk to them and answer their questions to finish the first side quest in the series.

Wait for a server reset and return to the same location. Answer some more questions asked by the NPCs to finish this side quest series.

De-Hoochief

De-Hoochief side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

De-Hoochief is a simple side quest that can be initiated in the same location as the Quest of Wits side quest. Talk to the concerned researcher and defeat the Hoochiefs in the cave to complete this side quest.

Hero of the Leap

Hero of the Leap side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Hero of the Leap is a side quest involving multiple challenges of parkour that will help you achieve mastery over movement in the game. Teleport to a resonance beacon in Jinzhou city and go past the Relic Merchant to find the NPC Dashbon. Talk to him to start the quest.

Investigate the theft of camp supplies

Investigate the theft of camp supplies side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Investigate the theft of camp supplies is a short side quest that lets the Rover become a detective for a brief period. You will have to ask around various NPCs and come to a conclusion on the person who stole the Midnight Rangers' supplies. Teleport to the resonance beacon near the entrance of Jinzhou in Central Plains and go up to start this quest.

Explosive Spear Tip testing

Explosive Spear Tip testing side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Explosive Spear Tip testing is a side quest that is only unlocked after completing the exploration quest We Promise We Deliver. Teleport to the Port City of Guixu resonance nexus and head towards the Donglu Research Station to start this quest. The side quest involves shooting targets with a cannon.

The Eternal Concert

The Eternal Concert side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Eternal Concert is a side quest focused on paranormal incidents in the Port City of Guixu. It is one of the most emotional quests in the game with a sad backstory. Start this quest by teleporting to the Port City of Guixu resonance nexus and climb the big mountain. Find the young man standing near the cliff and talk to him.

Secret Investigation

Secret Investigation side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Secret Investigation is a side quest where you will have to infiltrate a camp filled with Exiles and collect key information for a member of the Hall of Six. You can start the quest by teleporting to the resonance beacon near Lake Deerslumber in Central Plains.

Photos of Jinzhou

Photos of Jinzhou side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Photos of Jinzhou is a side quest that involves an elderly man named Bowen trying to take his final photos before retiring. You will help Bowen throughout the quest and can even get a small reward in return. Teleport to the Jinzhou resonance nexus and head up to start the quest.

Tacet Discord Hunter

Tacet Discord Hunter side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Tacet Discord Hunter is a side quest involving a self-proclaimed TD hunter and a mother wanting a cure for her ill daughter. To start this quest, teleport to a Jinzhou resonance beacon within the city. Head to Shifang Pharmacy and talk to Koko for the quest to begin.

Restart the radar

Information for this quest is currently being updated in real time.

Save the World? Save the Cat!

Save the World? Save the Cat! side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Save the World? Save the Cat! is a side quest that can be started by going north of Taoyuan Vile in Central Plains. Talk to the NPC named Xiaoju. After that, climb the mountain in front of you tree and climb the tree's branches to find the cat. Return to Xiaoju and have a chat to finish this side quest.

Wait for Godo

Wait for Godo side quest in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Wait for Godo is a side quest located in Wuming Bay. Teleport to the area's resonance nexus and cross the water until you reach the camp. Go inside and talk to Dedi. After that, go up the watchtower and listen to a recording which will cause few Tacet Discords to spawn. Defeat them to complete the quest

Repair the Lighthouse at Nameless Bay

Information for this quest is currently being updated in real time.

Wild Heart's Return

Wild Heart's Return companion story in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Wild Heart's Return is Lingyang's companion story. Head to the theater in Jinzhou to start this quest.

Boat Race in River

Jiyan companion story in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Boat Race in River is Jiyan's first of three companion stories. You can start the quest by teleporting to Taoyuan Vile in Central Plains and heading south.

Replica of Past Days

Replica of Past Days is Jiyan's second companion story.

More information for this quest is currently being updated in real time.

Pastures like Old Times

Pastures like Old Times is Jiyan's third companion story.

Information for this quest is currently being updated in real time.

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback