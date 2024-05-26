Wuthering Waves Silver-Haired Echo Trainer - I quest guide

Silver-Haired Echo Trainer - 1 is a side quest in Wuthering Waves. During the mission, you must help Chixia and an old patient named Jingzhu who is trying to woo a lady by defeating enemies and obtaining their Echoes. Naturally, you will accompany them and take on several opponents, so carry a strong party. Unfortunately, you won't get any Astrite rewards for completing the quest but you can collect some of the Echoes for yourself.
Here's a complete guide on how to do the Silver-Haired Echo Trainer - 1 Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.
Silver-Hair Echo Trainer - 1 Side Quest guide in Wuthering Waves
How to start Silver-Hair Echo Trainer - 1 quest
To start the Silver-Haired Echo Trainer - 1 quest in Wuthering Waves, use the Resonance Nexus in Jinzhou to teleport and head straight to find Chixia talking to an old person. Approach them to start the quest and let them finish their conversation.
Prepare to leave with Chixia
Interact with Chixia one more time and select the second option to head to the next location.
Locate Havoc Warriors and defeat them
Follow the quest navigation and interact with Chixia and the old man before starting the first challenge. Defeat all three Havoc Warriors and collect the Echo before heading to the next location.
Complete Tacet Field Challenge
Defeat the enemies to complete the Tacet Field Challenge. Luckily, some of them will drop an Echo so you can absorb them.
Talk to Jingzhu and practice his opening lines and Visit Linghan with Jingzhu
Return to Jinzhou and talk to Jingzhu to help him prepare his opening lines. Next, interact with the Linghan and start the conversation.
Use Utilities - Projector to project an Echo
Use the Projector to project an Echo in front of Linghan. To start the projection, follow these steps:
- Hit Esc (open main menu) and go to Utilities
- Select any empty slot and choose Projector before clicking on Equip.
- Exit the main menu and press T to use the Projector.
This will trigger another cutscene and finally conclude the quest. As a reward for completing the Silver-Haired Echo Trainer - 1 quest in Wuthering Waves, you will receive the following items:
- Union EXP x150
- Advanced Sealed Tube x3
- Medium Resonance Tube x3
- Shell Credit x12,000
This concludes the quest guide.
Check out our other Wuthering Waves guides:
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!