Wuthering Waves A Free Meal? II quest guide

Completing subquests is one of the many activities in Wuthering Waves, offering a fair amount of rewards that can help you progress with your account. “A Free Meal? II” is a side mission that stands out the most as it requires you to complete a series of puzzles and defeat enemies to help out Minghu, the Jovial Patroller.

Something to note here is that it is the second segment of the mission series, which kicked off at the Distribution Centre on the map. This guide will help you locate and complete the "A Free Meal? II" quest.

Wuthering Waves A Free Meal? II quest location

Location of Waves A Free Meal? II quest (Image via Kuro Games)

You receive the “A Free Meal? II” quest in Wuthering Waves after talking to Minghu. He is the Jovial Patroller who also provides the first segment of the mission. He later relocated outside the Distribution Center.

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon in the facility and head south east to find him with a quest marker.

How to complete A Free Meal? II quest in Wuthering Waves

Once you interact with Minghu, you will be tasked with escorting him to his vehicle. Hop on the car to trigger a small cutscene. It is indicated that you become unconscious only to wake up in a cell next to Uncle with Rugged Face.

Magnetic cube puzzle in A Free Meal? II quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Interact with the NPC to move on to the next step, which brings you to the first puzzle. Teach “Minghu” to unlock the cell mechanism by pushing magnetic cubes into the conveyor. Simply use the sequence below to solve it:

Attack forward- Attack Right- Attack forwards

Now, talk to Minghu and scroll through the dialogues to proceed. Follow the blue marker to retrieve weapons before fighting back the group of guards that appear in the area. You can progress once you take out the patrol in red.

Head to the back door and continue your investigation until you encounter the next set of guards. Also, make sure to collect the chests along the way, as they contain free Asterite. Next, talk to the other prisoners and solve another puzzle to unlock their cell gate.

This is an Encryption Block puzzle, which you can solve with some trial and error. Ideally, you place the nodes in the corners, as they create an L-shape to activate the adjacent blocks.

Encryption Block puzzle in A Free Meal? II quest (Image via Kuro Games)

After solving the mechanism, defeat the man in red and open the cell gate. Access the elevator to reach the upper level. Eliminate the enemies along the way and the final boss outside the cave. Conclude the quest by talking to Minghu for the last time.

