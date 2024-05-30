Wuthering Waves A Free Meal? I quest guide

Wuthering Waves has a bucket load of excellent missions, among which the “A Free Meal? I” quest is iconic for its blend of puzzles and action. Completing it yields a fair amount of Union EXP and Astrite, among the few things players need in abundance to progress. They can initiate the side quest after talking to an NPC in the Distribution Centre.

Here is a guide that will help you complete the “A Free Meal? I” quest.

Wuthering Waves A Free Meal? I quest location

Location of "A Free Meal? I" quest (Image via Kuro Games)

As specified, you must talk to an NPC at the Distribution Centre to initiate “A Free Meal? I” quest in Wuthering Waves, which comprises a couple of challenging puzzles. The facility is located south of Tiger’s Maw Mine. Traversal shouldn’t be difficult as long as you have the Resonance Beacon unlocked at this place.

Teleport to immediately see the quest marker appear on Jovial Patroller Minghu. Talk to him to get more information about the mission.

How to complete A Free Meal? I quest in Wuthering Waves

Talking to Minghu at the Distribution Centre will promptly start the side quest. From there on, you will receive the next set of objectives.

The first step would be to install the Induction Cell to initiate the test. Head to the blue marker and activate the hub. To do so, connect the dots of the same color at the Singal Console as shown in the image below. Protect the Sound Emulator from the enemy horde and move on to install the Induction Cells.

Signals Console puzzle solution for A Free Meal? I quest (Image via Kuro Games)

This will activate the second Sound Emulator, which you must protect from the group of foes. Solve the second Magnetic Cube located a few steps away to initiate the test. Your goal here is to push the three cuboids from one node to another by hitting them until they reach the Magnetic Conveyor.

Location of three Magnetic Cubes in A Free Meal? I quest (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is the correct sequence to solve each cube:

Cube 1 : Forward- left.

: Forward- left. Cube 2 : Forward- right- right- right- right- right- left

: Forward- right- right- right- right- right- left Cube 3: Forward- left- left- left- left- left- left

Once you complete the puzzle, the final group of enemies will appear to disrupt the process. Eliminate them to trigger the dialogue with Minghu. Finish the conversation to conclude the "A Free Meal? I" quest.

